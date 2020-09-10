The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis worry about lockdowns: 'Better to get COVID-19 than to starve'

The Finance Ministry warned against a nationwide lockdown, claiming that between 400,000-800,000 Israelis will lose their jobs.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 19:09
Israeli border policewomen chat with local residents at the entrance to Bnei Brak as Israel enforces a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Bnei Brak, Israel April 3, 2020 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Israeli border policewomen chat with local residents at the entrance to Bnei Brak as Israel enforces a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Bnei Brak, Israel April 3, 2020
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
With Israel facing a growing COVID-19 infection rate, the government is expected to rule in favor of new health regulations that will limit the public’s ability to travel, work and leisure during the upcoming High Holy Day season.
The Finance Ministry warned on Wednesday against a nationwide lockdown claiming that between 400,000 to 800,000 Israelis will lose their jobs under such a policy. The ministry said it supported a flexible lockdown model which would limit residents of so-called "red cities," but would allow others to continue going to work.
Finance Minister Israel Katz met with business leaders on Thursday and was warned that businesses forced to close now won’t be able to survive. He was asked that, instead of closures, if the government could invest in enforcing existing health regulations such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
“Better COVID-19 than starvation,” former tour-guide Elena Gorbacevski told the Knesset Economy Committee after she informed them that, with four children, she collects NIS 3,000 a month from the National Insurance Institute (NII) and must pay NIS 2,500 in rent.
As the only bread-winner in her family, Gorbacevski told the MKs that “we must get compensations that will help us hold on.”
With Israel now a "red state," incoming tourism has nearly come to a halt, leaving only domestic tourism as a source of income for hotels, tour guides and other service providers. But now that too might end if the government sends the country into a lockdown through the upcoming holidays.
A manager at the American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem said that with the growing COVID-19 cases reported in Arab and ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of the city, the hotel’s continued operation was in question, including if the hotel will remain in business or close its doors for good. It will depend, he said, on “where the local police decide to place the road-block.”
At the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, culinary tourism company Yalla Basta’s co-founder Reuven Silo, said that businesses and workers need to reinvent themselves.
“Mahaneh Yehuda market was opened during the Ottoman Empire 140 years ago,” Silo said. “The British crown tried to close it down and couldn’t, but what the royal family couldn’t do, one tiny crown [the novel coronavirus] was able to accomplish.”
With 13 years of experience guiding tourists in the market, Silo spoke after a night-shift as a security guard, a gig he took on during the lean times in the tourism sector.
“We had to put ten workers on unpaid leave,” he said, “earlier this month we rehired two women who were on maternity leave.” Before COVID-19, his company would guide, on average he said, 120 groups per month.
“I see that on some days the market is about 35% of what it usually is and businesses are closing,” he pointed out, listing the Samantha Jones pub and Berlina hot dogs as examples.
However, he was careful to point out the market is reinventing itself.
“We now offer people gift baskets from the market and deliver them across the country,” he said. “Only yesterday we had a Jewish holidays tour to the Western Wall and decided, with the Old City being a Red Zone, not to danger the health of our clients and guides.”
Meanwhile Thursday, a Tel Aviv court ruled that while COVID-19 isn’t considered “an act of God” for legal purposes, it is a good enough reason to not honor some contractual obligations.
Judge Rachel Arkobi ruled in favor of a couple with five young children who sold their apartment after declaring bankruptcy but declined to evacuate it on time, citing that the pandemic made it harder for them to find a new home.
The judge wrote that, seeing as the buyers got “a good price,” spending a few months of extra time waiting before moving into their new home is not as damaging as evicting five children.
“This aspect of the coronavirus pandemic is going to reach the doorsteps of courts around the world,” she added.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should meet with Biden during his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by