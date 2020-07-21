The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bill would require Israel to listen to Diaspora

The bill would also establish post of Diaspora commissioner

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 21, 2020 18:05
Jerusalem's Old City lit during Diaspora Ministry solidarity event for Jewish communities hit by COVID-19 (photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
Jerusalem's Old City lit during Diaspora Ministry solidarity event for Jewish communities hit by COVID-19
(photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
The government and the Knesset would have to start listening to Diaspora Jewry on key issues impacting Jews around the world, according to a new bill about to be submitted to the Knesset by Blue and White MK Tehila Friedman.
Friedman is a former representative in Israel of two Jewish federations in New Jersey, worked in the Diaspora Affairs Ministry under Natan Sharansky and has lived in Boston. She decided when she ran for Knesset that helping Diaspora Jewry would be one of her top priorities.
One solution proposed by the bill would be to have a “Diaspora commissioner,” whose job would be to represent World Jewry before the Ministerial Committee on Legislation and committees in the Knesset. The Knesset once had a “future generations commissioner” who had to be consulted.
The commissioner would be chosen in coordination with the Jewish Agency and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. Friedman intends to consult with Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog and the Knesset legal adviser about how to maximize the bill’s potential.
“The situation where Israel makes key decisions impacting the Jewish world without listening cannot go on,” Friedman said. “Checking does not mean accepting, but it must hear the voice of the Jewish Diaspora.”
Friedman cited the Western Wall agreement, conversion and the Jewish Nation-State Law among key issues where the Diaspora’s voice was not heard enough. She recalled that when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government reneged on the Western Wall deal, Sharansky and key Diaspora leaders heard about it through the media.
“This bill would strengthen the connection between the State of Israel, government of Israel and Diaspora Jewry and stop significant sectors of the Jewish world from being distanced from the state,” the bill’s explanatory notes state.
The legislation has the support of the head of the Knesset’s Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee, MK David Bitan (Likud). Friedman is a member of the committee, and when she made a statement there Monday that “In the US, you have to sell a kidney to send your kids to Jewish schools, she faced criticism from many directions on social media among both Israelis in Hebrew and Diaspora Jews in English.
“That one line touched a raw nerve, but it showed why this bill is so needed,” she said. “If we are not for the Jewish people, why do we deserve a state?”


Tags Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by