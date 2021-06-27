Bird to expand to bike rentals in 5 Israeli cities

Bird, the global scooter rental company, is expanding to bicycle rentals as well.The company, which is very active in Tel Aviv, said the Bird-Bike will operate in 5 Israeli cities, at the same price as its scooter rentals. With shared e-bikes, Bird will partner with cities that do not have, or are looking to supplement, an existing bike or scooter-sharing network to offer the highest quality vehicles and operations designed to meet the mobility needs of all riders.The Bird-bike will work with a new platform in the Bird app called Bikeshare which integrates with locally owned and operated bikeshare services, partnerships with transit apps for comprehensive trip planning, and access to additional eco-friendly transportation options such as e-mopeds provided by third parties, the company said.
