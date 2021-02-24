The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Birds pissed off at Netanyahu too, join Balfour protests

Despite assaults carried out against protesters, and some ruffled feathers, the activists are determined to have their tweets heard, digging in – or rather, “nesting” in - for the long-haul.

By HERON REICH, TOBIAS SEAGULL  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 22:37
A PUT-OFF pigeon holds a poster as his friends join the humans protesting with unclear goals outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Strike Three Street in Jerusalem. (photo credit: COMPOSITE PHOTO BY OLGA LEVI/REUTERS/FLASH90/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A PUT-OFF pigeon holds a poster as his friends join the humans protesting with unclear goals outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Strike Three Street in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: COMPOSITE PHOTO BY OLGA LEVI/REUTERS/FLASH90/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
 Thousands of pigeons, doves, bustards and other local avians have quite literally flocked to Jerusalem’s Strike Three Street outside the Prime Minister’s Official Residence to join the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that have been going on for beaks-on-end.
Some members of the newly formed Bird Watch movement carried little black flags in their beaks, demanding that Netanyahu resign from office.
“We’ve always thought Netanyahu was going to be a hawk, a strong pinion on the right wing that wouldn’t be pushed around by anyone,” Bird Watch leader Tzipora Kingfisher told The Jerusalem Roast. “Instead, we see him as meek as a dove toward the penguins. He does whatever they say!”
Other activists claim they are upset with the prime minister’s lockdown policies, as they keep many Avian-Israelis from their main source of income – breadcrumbs at parks and outdoor garbage cans.
“He wants to starve us out!” complained another activist, Yonah Shahaf. “But we aren’t chickens – except of course for the actual chickens here among us. These policies won’t fly with us!”
Despite several reported cases of assaults carried out against protesters, and some ruffled feathers, the activists are determined to have their tweets heard, digging in – or rather, “nesting” in - for the long-haul.
“Some guys came up to me and started stepping on me. At first, as a joke, but they nearly cracked my beak. Then they flipped me the bird!” one cagey Avian activist said.
In Caesarea, a few dozen local seagulls affiliated with the Birds First movement, considered more radical than other anti-Netanyahu bird movements, gathered outside of Netanyahu’s private residence. Some of the more extreme demonstrators relieved themselves on the sidewalk. Others were heard squawking: “Don’t be an eagle! This is illegal!” and “Lower the burden on birds, not people!”   
Netanyahu was perplexed by the sudden arrival of avian protesters, calling their complaints “bird-brained,” and police have urged them to disperse.
However, support for the avian activists came from one of the prime minister’s closest allies, Finance Minister Israel Catz, who hopes they stay around.
“It’s better to keep the birds all in one place, makes it easier to find them,” Catz told the Roast while licking his paws clean. “Centralized resources are key for economic growth.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests purim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by