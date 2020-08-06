The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Birthright Excel concludes 2020 summer program

Fellows participated in lectures by professionals from all sectors of Israeli society, workshops and leadership training, and weekend activities beyond the boardroom.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2020 16:37
L-R: Yoram Tietz, Idit Rubin (Birthright Excel Director), Gidi Mark, Zohar Zisapel, Shani Dilian and Uri Gafni (Program managers) (photo credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT)
L-R: Yoram Tietz, Idit Rubin (Birthright Excel Director), Gidi Mark, Zohar Zisapel, Shani Dilian and Uri Gafni (Program managers)
(photo credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT)
Birthright Excel concluded its 2020 summer program Wednesday night with a celebratory broadcast directly from Birthright Israel's Innovation Center at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building, with honorary guests Zohar Zisapel, President of Rad-Bynet Group and prominent Israeli entrepreneur, and Yoram Tietz, Managing partner at EY and Chairman of Birthright Excel. Despite Covid-19 and this year's fellows being unable to arrive to Israel, the 2020 cohort of Excel took part in a virtual 10-week program with both the educational and internship components of the program taking place online (including internships for Deloitte, Viola Credit, Mobileye, Lemonade and EY).
Fellows participated in lectures by professionals from all sectors of Israeli society, workshops and leadership training, and weekend activities beyond the boardroom. It was in fact one of the very few internship programs for non-Israelis in Israeli companies that were not cancelled due to Covid-19. 
Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright: "This evening you are completing one of the most prestigious summer programs in the Jewish World, which will be remembered as our first virtual program. This privilege and honor comes with a commitment. We trust you to act, influence, succeed, and be business leaders investing in their community and in Israel".
Tietz agreed: "Alongside business-doing there is always room for being involved in society and the community. This is the best way, in my opinion, to make a true impact, and I believe it will also serve your professional career".
Zohar Zisapel was asked about the global pandemic and its effect on Israel's technology sector: "Covid-19 is an opportunity. You must remember that every change is an opportunity. And Covid-19 is the biggest change I have seen in my lifetime. I ask you to not be bothered by what Covid-19 has done, but think about what you can do to Covid-19. This is the time for innovation, initiative, and entrepreneurship, and I am sure you all have what it takes to succeed".
Zisapel, Tietz and Gafni at the innovation center live broadcast (Credit: Taglit)Zisapel, Tietz and Gafni at the innovation center live broadcast (Credit: Taglit)
Rubin and Dilian (Credit: Taglit)Rubin and Dilian (Credit: Taglit)

Participants in the Zoom ceremony (Credit: Taglit) Participants in the Zoom ceremony (Credit: Taglit)


