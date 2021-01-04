The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bituach Leumi, Finance Ministry solve maternity benefit crisis

Women who had been unemployed or on unpaid leave for extended periods of time will now be eligible for maternity benefits for babies born between January 1 and June 30 of this year.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 4, 2021 10:11
Maternity ward illustrative (photo credit: REUTERS)
Maternity ward illustrative
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Finance Ministry and Bituach Leumi (National Insurance Institute) reached an agreement on Monday morning to make sure unemployed women giving birth do not lose out on their maternity benefits. 
On Sunday, The Jerusalem Post reported on a situation that was due to affect thousands of women throughout Israel: Normally after giving birth, women in Israel are entitled to 15 weeks of maternity leave, with their regular salaries paid by Bituach Leumi.
However, if the mother has not worked during the ten months preceding the birth, she is generally not entitled to maternity payments. Furthermore, she would also be barred from collecting unemployment benefits during the 15 weeks after birth because she is legally not allowed to work during that time.
This meant that the mass layoffs taking place throughout the pandemic would have caused many women to lose both their maternity benefits and their unemployment payments this year.
The Finance Ministry has now fixed the situation, ruling that women who had been unemployed or on unpaid leave for extended periods of time would be eligible for maternity benefits for babies born between January 1 and June 30 of this year.
"I am glad that we found a solution to a painful problem that arose due to the extension of unemployment benefits during the corona," said Finance Minister Israel Katz.
"Assisting women who have given birth is vital and necessary, and will assist mothers in maintaining the extended family. The coronavirus pandemic has created many economic challenges for the citizens of the State of Israel, and I have promised we will not leave anyone behind. We will continue to improve and improve the safety net as much as necessary and help the general public until the disease is completely overcome and returned to normal," Katz added.


Tags Finance Ministry israel katz israel unemployment unemployment israel maternity leave Mother Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates unemployment
