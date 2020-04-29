In a crime that might be related to the coronavirus outbreak, the offices of the Tax Authority and Bituach Leumi in Holon were lit on fire Wednesday and the message “the blood of business owners is not to be forfeit” was painted in red on one of the walls.
The Tax Authority reported that the attack, which took place on the eve of Independence Day, is a criminal act made even more severe due to the time it took place in.
תיעוד: הכתובת שרוססה על קיר הבניין בחולון שבו נמצאים משרדי מס הכנסה וביטוח הלאומי - "דם עצמאי לא הפקר"@daniel_elazarhttps://t.co/mYqmbom22v pic.twitter.com/sXk36VYFVU— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 29, 2020
It added that it is especially unfortunate considering all the work its employees are putting into trying to ease the burden small business owners are experiencing due to coronavirus restrictions.
“The Tax Authority will act with determination and with the Police to expose the criminals and prevent any attempt to harm its offices,” it said in a statement.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many small business owners have been forced to shutter or are facing uncertainty about their financial future. Earlier this week, a stall owner at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market committed suicide due to financial hardship.