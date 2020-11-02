A-G decides limits on Netanyahu's powers during trial

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday publicized limits on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's powers which will be in place throughout his upcoming trial for public corruption.The limits include that Netanyahu cannot be involved in appointing the next attorney-general in 2022, the next state attorney and police chief, processes which are underway, Jerusalem District Court or Supreme Court judges and top officials in the police anti-fraud unit.trial.In addition, Netanyahu would be banned from involvement in the Communications Ministry and any government decisions impacting witnesses or other defendants in the trial.Finally, the prime minister would be prohibited from involvement in legislation which could impact the trial, such as the French Law which could grant him immunity, or the Circumvention Law, which could empower the Likud to override a conviction by the Supreme Court following a conviction by the District Court.Netanyahu has fought hard against many of these limitations since his office and Mandelblit's office started negotiating the arrangement in May upon the forming of the government.There is speculation that Netanyahu will agree to the limits because Mandelblit has committed not to force him from power as a result of being too distracted by his trial. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });In other words, a formal or informal deal may have been reached that Netanyahu would comply if Mandelblit opposed petitions to the Supreme Court to oust the prime minister ahead of a potential conviction.Mandelblit has publicly said he would likely not support ousting Netanyahu if the prime minister agreed to the conflict of interest arrangement,Still, the arrangement may turn out to be final only after it comes before the Supreme Court.In addition, Netanyahu could still use loyalists in the Likud to influence or freeze appointments.For example, no state attorney has been appointed since May despite Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn's efforts.That may change starting next week, an issue which Mandelblit may also have his eye on.This conflict of interest arrangement is designed to prevent the prime minister from influencing officials who could have an impact on his