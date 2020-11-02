The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G decides limits on Netanyahu's powers during trial

In addition, Netanyahu would be banned from involvement in the Communications Ministry

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 20:59
Attorney General of Israel, Avichai Mandelbli speaks at the 17th annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group, on February 24, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Attorney General of Israel, Avichai Mandelbli speaks at the 17th annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group, on February 24, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday publicized limits on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's powers which will be in place throughout his upcoming trial for public corruption.
The limits include that Netanyahu cannot be involved in appointing the next attorney-general in 2022, the next state attorney and police chief, processes which are underway, Jerusalem District Court or Supreme Court judges and top officials in the police anti-fraud unit.
This conflict of interest arrangement is designed to prevent the prime minister from influencing officials who could have an impact on his trial.
In addition, Netanyahu would be banned from involvement in the Communications Ministry and any government decisions impacting witnesses or other defendants in the trial.
Finally, the prime minister would be prohibited from involvement in legislation which could impact the trial, such as the French Law which could grant him immunity, or the Circumvention Law, which could empower the Likud to override a conviction by the Supreme Court following a conviction by the District Court.
Netanyahu has fought hard against many of these limitations since his office and Mandelblit's office started negotiating the arrangement in May upon the forming of the government.
There is speculation that Netanyahu will agree to the limits because Mandelblit has committed not to force him from power as a result of being too distracted by his trial.
In other words, a formal or informal deal may have been reached that Netanyahu would comply if Mandelblit opposed petitions to the Supreme Court to oust the prime minister ahead of a potential conviction.
Mandelblit has publicly said he would likely not support ousting Netanyahu if the prime minister agreed to the conflict of interest arrangement,
Still, the arrangement may turn out to be final only after it comes before the Supreme Court.
In addition, Netanyahu could still use loyalists in the Likud to influence or freeze appointments.
For example, no state attorney has been appointed since May despite Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn's efforts.
That may change starting next week, an issue which Mandelblit may also have his eye on.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit Jerusalem District Court corruption
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by