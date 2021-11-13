The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cabinet expected to approve term limits for prime minister bill Sunday

Alongside Sa'ar, Yesh Atid leader and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has also been an ardent advocate of imposing term limits on prime ministers. 

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 21:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 21:37
NEW HOPE leader Gideon Sa'ar, August 2, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
NEW HOPE leader Gideon Sa'ar, August 2, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The cabinet is expected to approve and forward a bill to the Knesset on Sunday that would set a term limit for prime ministers.
The bill was a central plank for Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar during the last election campaign, a proposal he is now advancing in the government due to what he says is his concern with the corrupting nature of the premiership if held by one person for too long.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett consented to the bill since it will not be retroactive and would not be seen as a “personal law” designed to prevent opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu from heading a government again, despite him already having served multiple terms as prime minister.
Yesh Atid leader and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has also been an ardent advocate of imposing term limits for the post of prime minister.
“By their third term in office, prime ministers deal with survival instead of helping citizens,” Sa’ar told Channel 13 last week. “The bill has no connection to Netanyahu.”
GIDEON SA'AR arrives at the Knesset ahead of the vote and swearing in of the 36th government, June 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)GIDEON SA'AR arrives at the Knesset ahead of the vote and swearing in of the 36th government, June 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Another Sa’ar-sponsored bill, which would prevent anyone facing indictment for a serious crime – including Netanyahu – from forming a government, has not obtained Bennett’s backing. It is also opposed by key coalition members: Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), Deputy Minister Abir Kara (Yamina) and Blue and White MK Michael Biton.
“The second bill requires dialogue, especially with the prime minister,” Sa’ar said. “There is no deadline yet. I will do my best to reach agreements. When we do, we can advance the bill.”
Separately on Saturday night, Daphna Liel of Channel 12 News reported that following the successful passage of the budget two weeks ago, senior advisers to Bennett and Lapid will meet this week to map out the internal challenges faced by the government and how they can be overcome.


Tags gideon sa'ar israeli politics term limit New Hope Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut made political - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new budget is as sound as a shekel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by