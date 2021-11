The Likud central committee voted on Thursday night to forbid the party from forming a coalition with any party deemed to support terror or have MKs who do.

The proposal, initiated by former MK Shevah Stern, will handcuff the party and prevent it from forming a coalition with Ra'am (United Arab List). It also rules out relying on Ra'am from outside the coalition.

The head of the central committee, MK Haim Katz, said Ra'am's behavior in recent weeks proved that the decision was necessary.