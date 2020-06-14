The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cabinet to OK next step towards ‘Trump Heights’ town

The next step towards establishing the town is marketing its land for construction.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 14, 2020 13:56
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador David Friedman attend a ceremony to unveil a sign for a new Golan Heights community named after US President Donald Trump, in June. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador David Friedman attend a ceremony to unveil a sign for a new Golan Heights community named after US President Donald Trump, in June.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The cabinet was expected to vote in favor of the initial budget for establishing a new town in the Golan Heights named for US President Donald Trump on Sunday, which is his 74th birthday. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the steps towards establishing “Trump Heights” at the start of the meeting, noting that the current US administration recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
Netanyahu took the opportunity to thank Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their announced sanctions on the International Criminal Court.
“The court in the Hague is a biased, political body that bullies Israel, the US and other democracies that respect human rights, while ignoring human rights violators, foremost of which is the terrorist regime in Iran,” Netanyahu said.
According to the prime minister, the ICC “made up absurd accusations against Israel, including the outrageous claim that the presence of Jews in the heart of our homeland is a war crime.”
Netanyahu said the claim goes against international law for the past 100 years, since the San Remo conference in which the Allied powers in World War I divided up territory that had been part of the Ottoman Empire. Great Britain was given the mandate for Palestine during the San Remo conference, incorporating the Balfour Declaration supporting "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people” into the Treaty of Peace with Turkey.
“I thank President Trump and the American government again for standing on the side of truth and justice,” the prime minister added.
Netanyahu announced Trump Heights a year ago, when the government voted to begin planning processes to establish the new town. He unveiled a large sign with gold lettering on the planned site of Trump Heights, near Kela Alon in the western Golan.
The cabinet was expected to vote on the plans on Sunday, which are budgeted at NIS 8 million, NIS 3 million of which are for planning in the Housing and Construction Ministry and the rest for the World Zionist Organization to build temporary structures.
The next step towards establishing the town is marketing its land for construction.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel United States Relations Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by