The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cabinet will meet on Sunday morning to approve new police chief

Israel has not had a permanent police commissioner since December of 2018.

By ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV  
JANUARY 14, 2021 21:05
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana with Israel Police chief nominee Kobi Shabtai (photo credit: Courtesy)
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana with Israel Police chief nominee Kobi Shabtai
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel's government will convene for a teleconference meeting on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to approve incoming police commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Ynet reported on Thrusday evening.
Earlier on Thursday evening, the Office of Defense Minister Benny Gantz appealed to the Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday evening demanding that the government meet this coming Sunday for approval of the appointment of a permanent police commissioner, even without further agreements on the agenda.
"The appointment of a permanent commissioner at this time to the Israel Police is a national need," Gantz said. "The disputes should be put aside and the appointment should be approved immediately."
A meeting which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, at which the ministers were supposed to approve the appointment of incoming commissioner Kobi Shabtai, was canceled on Monday evening and since then no new date has been set. 
Gantz then wrote on his Twitter account that "The Israel Police will not have a permanent commissioner tomorrow. "36 ambassadors will not be appointed in important countries because Netanyahu has decided to cancel the cabinet meeting. It has once again been proven that personal considerations - and only personal considerations - lead Netanyahu. I will do everything to build a strong and great political force that will get Bibi out of Balfour. If the ego goes, Bibi will go. "


Tags Benny Gantz Israel Police police israeli police Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by