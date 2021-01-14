Cabinet will meet on Sunday morning to approve new police chief

Earlier on Thursday evening, the Office of Defense Minister Benny Gantz appealed to the Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday evening demanding that the government meet this coming Sunday for approval of the appointment of a permanent Israel's government will convene for a teleconference meeting on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to approve incoming police commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Ynet reported on Thrusday evening.Earlier on Thursday evening, the Office of Defense Minister Benny Gantz appealed to the Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday evening demanding that the government meet this coming Sunday for approval of the appointment of a permanent police commissioner , even without further agreements on the agenda.

"The appointment of a permanent commissioner at this time to the Israel Police is a national need," Gantz said. "The disputes should be put aside and the appointment should be approved immediately."

A meeting which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, at which the ministers were supposed to approve the appointment of incoming commissioner Kobi Shabtai, was canceled on Monday evening and since then no new date has been set.

Gantz then wrote on his Twitter account that "The Israel Police will not have a permanent commissioner tomorrow. "36 ambassadors will not be appointed in important countries because Netanyahu has decided to cancel the cabinet meeting. It has once again been proven that personal considerations - and only personal considerations - lead Netanyahu. I will do everything to build a strong and great political force that will get Bibi out of Balfour. If the ego goes, Bibi will go. "