Police chief, prison service head nominees approved

The committee determined that there were no faults in the candidates' integrity nor in Ohana's motives in choosing them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 14:13
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana with Israel Police chief nominee Kobi Shabtai (photo credit: Courtesy)
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana with Israel Police chief nominee Kobi Shabtai
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The nominees appointed by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana for the positions of chief of Israel Police and head of the Israel Prison Service were approved by the Advisory Committee for the Appointment of Senior Civil Service Officials (the Goldberg Committee) on Wednesday.
The committee, headed by former justice Eliezer Goldberg, determined that there were no faults in the candidates' integrity nor in Ohana's motives in choosing them.
"I am glad that the Advisory Committee for Appointments to Senior Positions also found my candidates, Superintendent Kobi Shabtai for the post of chief of the Israel Police and Katy Perry for the post of prison commissioner, worthy of chairing important security organizations," said Ohana, adding that he would request that the government approve the appointments immediately.
Ohana nominated Shabtai for the position earlier this month after the High Court of Justice ordered the government to act promptly to appoint a permanent Israel Police inspector-general.
Israel Police acting Insp.-Gen. Moti Cohen replaced Roni Alsheich in December 2018 but was never elevated to permanent status. Cohen has served as acting chief since December 2018 because appointments to senior positions were held up by the electoral paralysis and the coronavirus crisis.

Shabtai joined the Border Police in 1991, including in an undercover unit in Gaza. He was enlisted into the paratroop brigade in 1982 and served in several command roles.
Shabtai was wounded three times in altercations with Palestinians or from their explosives and has been awarded citations for continuing to fight after being wounded. Since 1995 he has fulfilled many police roles in the West Bank, including as Border Police chief since 2016, part of which has included combating the spike in terror attacks during the 2015-2016 Knife Intifada.
But he has much less experience in police operations within the Green Line.
Perry had served in the IPS since 1990 in a variety of positions, including commanding prisons and as the head of the southern district and multiple intelligence division roles.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Police israeli prison service police prison Amir Ohana
