Campaign seeks to provide financial aid to Israelis hit by coronavirus

In the most urgent cases, United Hatzalah will directly provide the gift cards to those in need.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 21:46
A man counts New Israeli Shekels. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A man counts New Israeli Shekels.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli journalist Guy Lerer from the HaTzinor television program of Channel 13, in conjunction with United Hatzalah and Pitchon Lev,  established a campaign to aid Israelis struggling financially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the group on Monday.
Drawing their money from donations originating from financial aid distributed as part of the "Check for Every Citizen" program, the new campaign has thus far raised NIS 15 million. In an effort to ensure transparency, Lerer, United Hatzalah and Pitchon Lev created a hotline for callers to receive information on how the money will be used, which will be transferred to citizens in need in the form of grants up to NIS 5,000 via gift cards, or through direct bank transfers to help pay the bills.
In the most urgent cases, United Hatzalah will directly provide the gift cards to those in need.
“We are opening the humanitarian dispatch in two locations in Israel, one in Rishon LeTzion the other in Jerusalem. In Jerusalem, we are working out of United Hatzalah’s headquarters and in Rishon LeTzion out of Pitchon Lev’s headquarters. The number to call for anyone in need of financial assistance is *4544 and we will be happy to help,” Lerer explained following the announcement.
United Hatzalah also described the process, with Naftali Benshaya, a hotline volunteer of the organization, saying that “Being on this side of the phone and filling out the request forms with the people in need means that I hear their stories, their troubles, and pain.
"People in their 50’s and 60’s are calling and crying on the phone saying that they don’t have a steady method of making sure that they have food to put on the table and that they are struggling alone, some even with a disability. This certainly isn’t easy,” Benshaya added.
CEO of Pitchon Lev, Eli Cohen, praised the work of the volunteers and mentioned its urgency, noting that "We have dozens of volunteers from Ptichon Lev here fielding calls from now until the holidays from families who do not have food security. We will do everything in our power to make sure that they get what they need."


