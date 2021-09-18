The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Campers evacuated as forest fire spreads through Begin Park

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 01:46
A forest fire near Betar Illit. September 18, 2021. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Fire and Rescue Services evacuated hikers from Begin Park, located between Betar Illit and Tzur Hadassah, as a fire broke out in the park Friday night. The source of the fire is unknown, according to Fire and Rescue Services.
The fire covered nearly 10 acres of land and fire teams did not have control of it as of Friday night. Multiple teams from the Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem and Center regional fire teams were sent to the scene to fight the forest fire. 
The fire started at a number of points and spread up the hills towards Ein Koby, a hidden spring, according to Fire and Rescue.
Border Police assisted in the evacuation of hikers and families who were camping in the park, fearing that the flames could spread to their campground.
Israeli firefighter pictured after battling one of Israel's largest wildfires in years (JNF-USA).Israeli firefighter pictured after battling one of Israel's largest wildfires in years (JNF-USA).


