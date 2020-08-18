The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Can Israelis survive financially until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found?

879,131 Israelis are seeking work, and the country currently has an 11.9# unemployment rate.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 18, 2020 20:18
Israeli self-employed protest the lack of financial support from the Israeli government in times of Corona, when many find themselves unemployed, on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, July 7, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israeli self-employed protest the lack of financial support from the Israeli government in times of Corona, when many find themselves unemployed, on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, July 7, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel is facing record levels of unemployment and the economy is shrinking with the GDP dropping by 10.6% according to the Central Bureau of Statics (CBS).
Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz championed two major projects, the Check for Every Citizen Plan and the Safety Net Program. Another NIS 8.5 billion program meant to create 10,000 jobs was announced this week. Are they effective?
The unemployment service reported 879,131 Israelis are seeking work. CBS is reporting an 11.9% unemployment rate with the Finance Ministry suggesting that by the end of the year it could go up to 15%, KAN reported on Monday.
One of those seeking work is David, an oleh (immigrant) from the EU who had been out of work since July.
“I’m now earning half of what I used to,” he told The Jerusalem Post, “and paying more attention to my spending.”
David heard about the Check for Every Citizen plan but still didn’t get the NIS 750 grant.
“It should be more,” he said, “NIS 750 is not enough.”
He noted other countries are also offering benefits to their citizens in an attempt to get the economy moving again and pointed to how many people in his circle of friends are “running out of work because of COVID-19.”
“We won’t see any growth [in the economy] until a vaccine [for COVID-19] is found.” Professor Rafi Melnick of the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya explained.
According to him “the government should keep all of its ammunition for the post-vaccine time.”
Noting that it is vital to look after the well-being of those out of work and restore the health and education systems, Melnick pointed out that until a silver-bullet for COVID-19 can be found “the money being spent will increase [Israel’s] debt and deficit without producing any benefits,” The Marker reported.
But Professor Leo Leiderman from Tel Aviv University disagrees.
Pointing to how shoppers were sheepish to return to shopping centers in China after the outbreak was under control in that country. He admitted that he would not be the first person to board a flight or attend a concert even once a vaccine is proven to work. Leiderman said during a digital panel held by Bank Hapoalim last week.
2020 is “a lost year,” he said.
Julia, a school psychologist living in the south of the country, didn’t check to see if she and her husband and two children got the Check for Every Citizen Grant.
“I have a full-time job and luckily I don’t need this money so badly,” she told the Post.
“This isn’t really helping people out. I see it as Netanyahu spending money to appeal to the public.”
Speaking about her part of the country, she reports some people are experiencing hardships “but nobody lost everything they had.”
She reported that the start of the school year in two weeks is a lot more crucial to her than these benefits.
“That too had nothing to do with Netanyahu,” she said, “the start of the school year on the right foot here is only because we are lucky enough to have a proper local council.”
In theory, the emergency unity government created by the Likud and Blue and White could form a state budget to include massive infrastructure and digitalization national projects to create new jobs as well as ensure Israel’s economy will be ready to meet the demands of a post COVID-19 global economy.
In practice, the Knesset approved on Monday the postponing of the August 24 deadline by 100 days on first reading. If the law doesn’t pass a second and third reading the government must pass a budget in 6 days or take the country to elections.


Tags israel unemployment coronavirus lockdown unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by