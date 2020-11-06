Celtic's Bitton recovers from coronavirus, calls to postpone games

Israeli Football player Nir Bitton supports putting aside football for a while to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, after being afflicted with it himself, The Celtic Star reported. Nir Bitton out of commission for about a week due to the virus, according to the report. While he supports the idea of canceling international football for the time being, due to its tendency to mix many people from various locations with one another, he still believes that local leagues can take place almost normally if all players remain in small groups and try and travel privately to ensure safety. “If it was my decision, I would cancel international football. But it’s not my decision. There is nothing I can do about it. Since I came back to Celtic last June we have been in a bubble. We are not allowed to go to restaurants. We are not allowed to have people in the house," Bitton said. “We have been in small circle for four or five months already. Then you go away with the national team and you are mixed up with a lot of players from different countries. You don’t know where they have been. That’s why it is quite impossible to control it at international level. And you need to be lucky not to catch coronavirus.”He ended by saying that while it's impossible to completely make sure one doesn't get the virus, people can try and be sensible to minimize the risk of getting it.“This is nothing to be concerned about. We are still in the same bubble. We fly in our private jet to away games. We don’t mix with others. To absolutely prevent this virus from getting you is almost impossible. You can get it in the supermarket, you can get it in the house, from your kids going to nursery. What you can do is be sensible and try to minimize the risk of getting it.”
