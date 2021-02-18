The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ceremony honors Israel's fallen soldiers with unknown burials

Netanyahu urged grieving families not to ever lose hope.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 15:23
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking at the annual ceremony at Mount Herzl for the nation's fallen soldiers whose place of burial is unknown. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking at the annual ceremony at Mount Herzl for the nation's fallen soldiers whose place of burial is unknown.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)
 Throughout his term, President Reuven Rivlin has spoken at many memorial ceremonies but none is as emotionally moving as that of the annual ceremony at Mount Herzl for the nation's fallen soldiers whose place of burial is unknown, the president said on Thursday. The pain of loss is harder when one does not know where a loved one is buried, he said.
Speaking in the Hall of Remembrance, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz also emphasized Israel's duty to fallen soldiers and their families, Rivlin had a more personal reason than in past years for his attendance. Sec.-Lt. Muhammad (Qasem) Sayed Ahmad, the grandfather of the president's military attaché, Brig.-Gen. Ala Abu Rukon, is among those IDF soldiers whose graves are unknown. Engaged in special operations behind enemy lines, he fell in battle on the night of November 28, 1956. His place of burial remains a mystery. Yitzhak Rabin, who had been OC Northern Command at the time, gave Sayed Ahmad a posthumous commendation for daring and bravery in the covert operation in which he had participated.
The Flame of Remembrance was kindled by Abu Rukon’s mother, Samira Abu Rukon, in memory of her father and all other soldiers whose places of burial remain unknown.
Noting that, in the past, the ceremony was a meeting place for relatives of missing soldiers, who came together in their grief for loved ones whose graves they could not visit, Rivlin said that unfortunately such a gathering could not be held this year due to coronavirus restrictions. "It is so difficult to hold this ceremony without you," he said to the absentees. "It is difficult not to be able to stand with you, difficult not to be able to embrace you, as if for a moment, we ourselves feel something of the pain you feel every year, and which has no respite."
Empathizing with the grieving families, Rivlin said: "The pain of a bereaved family is unbearable." It was compounded, he added, not only by the absence of a grave, but of not knowing the fate of the loved ones they lost.
Rivlin stated that the task of finding missing soldiers beyond Israel's borders and bringing them home for burial was "a sacred duty" until the last one comes home dead or alive. "That is the unwritten contract between us and you, the bereaved families. We must not breach it under any circumstance."
In what seemed to be a veiled message to the families of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in Gaza in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge and whose remains Hamas has not yet returned to Israel, Netanyahu urged grieving families not to ever lose hope.
He had lost comrades in arms during the War of Attrition he said, and it had taken many weeks before the Egyptians had returned their bodies.
Netanyahu recalled that two years ago, following an intensive 37-year search for Sgt. Zachary Baumel, who had been killed in June 1982 during the Battle of Sultan Yacoub, his body had been returned to the state. He said this was an outcome of the special relations he has with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has considerable influence with the Syrians who controlled that part of Lebanon where Baumel was buried. The Baumel family now has a grave to visit, the prime minister said. Netanyahu said he was hopeful that the families of Zvi Feldman and Yehuda Katz, who were also killed in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub, would one day be able to visit their graves as well.
"We do not leave soldiers behind," he said. We are responsible for each other."
Gantz said some progress was being made in honoring soldiers who fought in Lebanon. He recalled his own initial experience in Lebanon as a 19 year old soldier in Operation Litani, just a few days after 11 PLO terrorists had infiltrated Israel from the sea. He and his comrades had been accosted by two terrorists who they had succeeded in eliminating. That was the beginning of his 22 years of service in Lebanon, he said.
He was pleased to endorse the decision by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi to award a special decoration to all soldiers (including missing soldiers) who had served in Lebanon in recognition of their service to the state. "It is correct for them. It is correct for a whole generation."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz IDF Reuven Rivlin cemetery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by