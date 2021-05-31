The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Chief Justice Hayut: Knesset Speaker's threat could drive country to anarchy

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin threatened that if the court ever strikes a basic law as unconstitutional, he will call on the government to ignore the court.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 31, 2021 11:11
Supreme Court President Esther Hayut addresses the Bar Association conference in Eilat, May 31, 2021 (photo credit: SPOKESPERSON FOR THE BAR ASSOCIATION)
Supreme Court President Esther Hayut addresses the Bar Association conference in Eilat, May 31, 2021
(photo credit: SPOKESPERSON FOR THE BAR ASSOCIATION)
Supreme Court President Esther Hayut warned on Monday that a threat by Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to ignore the judicial branch's rulings could lead to anarchy and chaos.
Without explicitly mentioning Levin, but with clear hints, Hayut told an Israel Bar Association conference in Eilat that, "There are public servants who have entitled themselves to call for non-compliance and non-respect of court rulings which they do not agree with."
"There is a great threat embedded in these highly irresponsible statements - and it is important to clearly warn about it - that undermining the legitimacy of the courts and its rulings, undermines the principle of the rule of law and from there until we get to anarchy and chaos is a small distance," she said.
Last week, the Supreme Court, by a 6-3 vote, for the first time threatened to strike a basic law relating to the budget as highly problematic and not fitting the parameters for basic laws.
Basic laws are considered Israel's quasi constitution so it is questionable whether the Supreme Court had the power to intervene or even hear the case.
A number of right-wing political officials, with Levin being the highest ranking official as head of the legislative branch, publicly said that if the court ever strikes a basic law as unconstitutional, he will call on the government to ignore the court's orders.
Levin has been an arch critic of the Supreme Court for years and advocates wholesale changes to its structure and powers in order to significantly reduce its ability to weigh in on public policy issues which he considers the sole purview of the Knesset.
Hayut and most top judicial officials have for years pleaded with the Knesset to pass a constitution which will in and of itself restrain populist tendencies by the Knesset so that the court is not in the position of being the only party which can do so, while essentially inventing the rules for restraint as it goes based on the basic laws.
Regarding the specific budget basic law in question, the court said it could have authority to intervene because the law in dispute contradicted the underlying principles of other basic laws relating to the budget.
Further the Supreme Court said the disputed law was in reality a short-term political fix simply labeled (wrongly) as a long-term basic law to try to keep the court off of the issue.  
Three justices dissented and said the court lacked the authority to analyze or characterize whether a basic law is properly thought out as a long-term principle or a narrow short-term political fix.


