High Court (sort of) nixes basic law for first time

The High Court of Justice got closer on Sunday to nixing a basic law than it has ever come before, declaring that the Knesset’s “ Hauser Compromise ” in August 2020 had been “an improper use of power.

Further the High Court, by a 6-3 majority, said that any future such Knesset budget gimmick would be known in advance to be unconstitutional.

However, avoiding setting the formal precedent of disqualifying a basic law, the justices said that since all of the funds noted in the August 2020 compromise had already been handed out, there was no point in actually annulling the law.

Essentially, the High Court said it had a basis for intervening because the Knesset had called something a basic law which did not comply with its authority as defined by its own other basic laws regarding budget issues.

The justices said that a law could not be given extra deference before the court simply by giving it the name “basic law” if it did not have character of such a law in addressing and reordering any and all related provisions passed by the legislature.

Back in November, the High Court held a hearing on a petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel against the "Hauser compromise," which had postponed the deadline for the passing of the state budget.

At the time, the goal of the Hauser Compromise was to give the Likud-Blue and White government additional time to resolve their political differences and avoid the fourth round of elections, which eventually happened anyway.

During the November hearing, the judges demanded to hear the government's explanation concerning its violation of its own basic law, the Budget Law, but the state representative was unable to provide clear answers.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut wondered how "the government is in violation of the law and has no explanation for this."

Justice Neal Hendel stressed that "it is inconceivable for the state to not have a timetable for submitting the budget proposal."

During the hearing, State Representative Daniel Marks argued before the judges that the reason for not passing a budget was due to an ongoing political crisis and called it an "exceptional situation."

The judges were unconvinced and repeatedly demanded clear answers. "What is the reason that a budget for 2020 was not approved on the highway?" asked Hayut.

"How can this be justified from the perspective of the Knesset? Transferring this budget is one of the most important and basic functions of the Knesset," Hendel said.

"Why was no bill submitted for the passing of the budget?" asked Hendel again. "I have no answer," replied Marks. "What kind of answer is this?" responded Hayut.

A spokesman for the National Responsibility Movement, Gilad Barnea, said in November "The judges were attentive and also raised on their own initiative the fact that the government is in violation of a Basic Law since no budget was submitted for either 2020 or 2021. The expectation is that the court will say significant things about the move itself and about the future."

The movement had claimed that the amendment to the Basic Laws of the Knesset and the State Economy are unconstitutional and that the Knesset has abused its authority.

In the petition, the movement had asked the court for a declaratory order, stating that the amendment of the Basic Law is fundamentally void "in view of the serious violation of the principle of separation of powers and the need for the Knesset to supervise the government through the budget."

The movement stated that "the 'detailed action plan,' in which NIS 11 billion was added to the state budget, is in fact an unapproved budget."

"The government has acted abruptly in a way that fatally damages democracy and the state budget management procedures," said Barnea. "This [was done] through the creation of an 'open check' of NIS 11 billion, for distribution without transparency, without public participation, without distinctions and without complying with basic rules of equality – and, above all, to satisfy coalition needs.

"It is unconstitutional and unequal so we went to court to determine that this action should be revoked," he said.





