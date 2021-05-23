The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court (sort of) nixes basic law for first time

Justices: Next budget gimmick will be dead on arrival.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 23, 2021 17:00
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
The High Court of Justice got closer on Sunday to nixing a basic law than it has ever come before, declaring that the Knesset’s “Hauser Compromise” in August 2020 had been “an improper use of power.
Further the High Court, by a 6-3 majority, said that any future such Knesset budget gimmick would be known in advance to be unconstitutional.
However, avoiding setting the formal precedent of disqualifying a basic law, the justices said that since all of the funds noted in the August 2020 compromise had already been handed out, there was no point in actually annulling the law.
Essentially, the High Court said it had a basis for intervening because the Knesset had called something a basic law which did not comply with its authority as defined by its own other basic laws regarding budget issues.
The justices said that a law could not be given extra deference before the court simply by giving it the name “basic law” if it did not have character of such a law in addressing and reordering any and all related provisions passed by the legislature.
Back in November, the High Court held a hearing on a petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel against the "Hauser compromise," which had postponed the deadline for the passing of the state budget.
At the time, the goal of the Hauser Compromise was to give the Likud-Blue and White government additional time to resolve their political differences and avoid the fourth round of elections, which eventually happened anyway.
During the November hearing, the judges demanded to hear the government's explanation concerning its violation of its own basic law, the Budget Law, but the state representative was unable to provide clear answers.
Chief Justice Esther Hayut wondered how "the government is in violation of the law and has no explanation for this."
Justice Neal Hendel stressed that "it is inconceivable for the state to not have a timetable for submitting the budget proposal."
During the hearing, State Representative Daniel Marks argued before the judges that the reason for not passing a budget was due to an ongoing political crisis and called it an "exceptional situation."
The judges were unconvinced and repeatedly demanded clear answers. "What is the reason that a budget for 2020 was not approved on the highway?" asked Hayut.
"How can this be justified from the perspective of the Knesset? Transferring this budget is one of the most important and basic functions of the Knesset," Hendel said.
"Why was no bill submitted for the passing of the budget?" asked Hendel again. "I have no answer," replied Marks. "What kind of answer is this?" responded Hayut.
A spokesman for the National Responsibility Movement, Gilad Barnea, said in November "The judges were attentive and also raised on their own initiative the fact that the government is in violation of a Basic Law since no budget was submitted for either 2020 or 2021. The expectation is that the court will say significant things about the move itself and about the future."
The movement had claimed that the amendment to the Basic Laws of the Knesset and the State Economy are unconstitutional and that the Knesset has abused its authority.
In the petition, the movement had asked the court for a declaratory order, stating that the amendment of the Basic Law is fundamentally void "in view of the serious violation of the principle of separation of powers and the need for the Knesset to supervise the government through the budget."
The movement stated that "the 'detailed action plan,' in which NIS 11 billion was added to the state budget, is in fact an unapproved budget."
"The government has acted abruptly in a way that fatally damages democracy and the state budget management procedures," said Barnea. "This [was done] through the creation of an 'open check' of NIS 11 billion, for distribution without transparency, without public participation, without distinctions and without complying with basic rules of equality – and, above all, to satisfy coalition needs.
"It is unconstitutional and unequal so we went to court to determine that this action should be revoked," he said.

Maariv contributed to this report. 


Tags high court of justice Esther Hayut yoaz hendel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still needs Biden's support after Gaza conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval

Iran deal on hold? Not quite - comment

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Jacob Nagel

Israel and Biden administration after Gaza - comment

 By JACOB NAGEL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by