Civilians and organizations will be awarded certificates for protecting Israel's border in operations carried out in the Lebanon Security Belt, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved on Sunday.

"We will proudly present the certificates to those who stood with IDF soldiers shoulder to shoulder in battle and maintained security in the area, against threats and those who were an integral part of the operation's effort," Gantz announced.

Gantz met with the Advisory Committee to the Defense Ministry, lead by the Head of the Department for Bereaved Families and the Arieh Mualem Commemoration and Heritage to discuss the details.

Communities on the northern border, hospitals that treated many casualties or were located in the vicinity, and civilians who worked for the military will be eligible to receive the award. Councils or local authorities within 9km of the Lebanese border, contractors recommended by the IDF and defense ministry, and government ministries that participated in the military operations, will be considered as well by the committee.

They will be awarded at the May 24 ceremony, commemorating the day forces left Lebanon, after the IDF soldiers, military officials and bereaved families receive honorary medals.

