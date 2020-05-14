Clashes erupt in Wadi Ara over Sheba stabber's death

A video published by Ynet showed Younis, whose relatives claim was mentally unstable, taking out a knife and threatening another person at the hospital's entrance. The 27-year-old's mother is seen trying to separate the two.

"This was a criminal incident, not a terrorist one," Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen said at the scene. "Meaning, no terror incident that may have consequences or put the terrorist in the field in danger," he added.

Younis, a 27-year-old man from Kafr Ara, was shot and killed Wednesday at Ramat Gan's Sheba Medical Center after stabbing a security guard during an altercation. The incident was initially reported as a suspected terror incident, but police later confirmed the incident was criminal.

Ten locals were arrested by police for throwing stones at law enforcement, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit. Police added the suspects attacked officers. The unit added police blocked route 65 "in order to protect public safety."

"A citizen told [Younis] he was walking around with no mask on, an altercation broke out and the suspect pulled out a knife," he continued. "He found him at the hospital's entrance, tried to stab a guard and another guard opened fire." A police officer at the scene confronted the mayor, asking him not to obstruct the investigation.

The Ramat Gan Municipality's spokesperson's office said police "thought for a brief moment we were in North Korea, where a police officer can silence a mayor trying to update and calm down his city's residents." The office added that "in a democracy, [people] are silenced, and the public's right to information is crashed, only under an judicial order."

A video recording of the incident circulating social media showed security guards shooting Younis multiple times when the latter was sprawling on the ground.



On Wednesday, Joint List politicians demanded an investigation be opened into the incident, with Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh saying "dead-checking is not less a crime than stabbing. The Joint List demands an immediate investigation into the killing of Mustafa Younis today at Tel HaShomer."



According to N12, Younis' mother blamed the security guards at Sheba for intentionally killing her son. "Why did they not shoot him in the legs? Why shoot him in the neck and chest?" She added that the guards "left him on the ground and did not help him."





"I did not know what to do, my son was on the ground and even when he was evacuated in an ambulance they did not let me go with them," the woman told N12. "They wanted to kill him deliberately. I demand the truth and his right," she continued. "I will not give up – I will go to the court, and if there is no fair trial, we will make a fair trial."



