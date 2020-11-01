The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Close to one-in-ten Tel Aviv residents are either vegan or vegetarian

This would categorize 40,000 of the 450,000 city residents as heavy consumers of a leafy-green diet.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 14:26
A Tel Aviv produce market. (photo credit: TEL AVIV MUNICIPALITY)
A Tel Aviv produce market.
(photo credit: TEL AVIV MUNICIPALITY)
Nearly one-in-ten Tel Aviv-Yafo residents are vegan or vegetarian, according to a new survey led by Tel Aviv Global & Tourism, released ahead of World Vegan Day on Sunday.
Within the representative sample, some 4% of White City residents define themselves as vegan, while 4.5% describe themselves as vegetarian. Some 6.6% identify as pescatarian.
This would categorize 40,000 of the 450,000 city residents as heavy consumers of a leafy-green diet.
Israel's vegan-friendly culture and its plethora of plant-based cuisine options have brought the country to the forefront of discussions surrounding its vegan dominance.
The coastal Israeli city is home to around 255 veggie-friendly restaurants, serving plant-based food that oftentimes travels from farm-to-table within the same day, followed closely by the beautiful beaches and other fine scenery throughout in the city itself – followed by its bustling, youthful atmosphere and secular culture.
In December 2019, Tel Aviv ranked seventh on the BBC’s “Good Foods” list of the “Top 10 destinations for foodies 2020,” where the White City's vegan-friendly culture outranked the cuisine and food-centric culture of Spain, particularly the city of Cadiz, as well as the cordon bleu of Scotland’s coast, with their premier shellfish, fine scotch and whiskeys.
“In recent years, Tel Aviv has upped its game to become the world’s self-designated vegan capital, with slick vegan coffee shops and local chains such as Domino’s offering animal product-free pizza,” the BBC said in its review.
And while the culture surrounding the food makes the Tel Aviv a top destination on its own, the Mediterranean diet provides most of the allure of the vegan cuisine offered in Israel, not the disposition of its citizens toward meat products.
However, that disposition has led 31% of non-vegetarian to rethink their meat consumption habits, with a pledge to reduce it over the next year. Some 2.2% hope to completely eliminate meat from their diet in the near future. Around half (48.8%) of residents report eating a vegan meal at least twice a week.
Two-thirds (66.5%) of survey respondents noted that health concerns were the main drivers in their dietary choices - animal welfare, economic factors and taste, were also reported as factors.
"The diverse food scene here, including many vegan restaurants, makes Tel Aviv-Yafo an exciting culinary experience for residents and visitors alike," said director of the Environment and Sustainability Authority at Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality Eitan Ben-Ami. "I am delighted to see that Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality's efforts to encourage sustainable and healthy eating are being reflected across the city, benefiting both residents and the environment.
"The results of the survey demonstrate a positive and impressive trend of healthy eating among the residents of Tel Aviv-Yafo, primarily resulting from a shift towards a sustainable Mediterranean diet, as recommended by the World Health Organization," he added.
Representative of the survey, the IDF is the most vegan army in the world, with 1 out of 18 soldiers declaring themselves vegan, according to a 2018 Army Radio report. Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi is also the IDF’s first vegetarian chief of staff.


Tags Tel Aviv food vegan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
4 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by