Closures are bad, but we can prevent them from happening again

To avoid a third coronavirus spike the government should use the next few weeks to prepare for the day after Israeli life returns to normal.The new regulations rolled out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government on Monday are a positive step toward stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus across the State of Israel, but more must be done for future containment. “I think they are very good regulations,” said former Health Ministry director-general Prof. Gabi Barbash, since they are focused on limiting large gatherings in closed spaces, places in which research shows there is a high likelihood to spread the disease. Israel will not be able to tell if the regulations have an impact for about another two weeks, during which time the country will continue to see the side effects of the behavior of the people before the regulations. But by the last week of July, said Barbash, “I believe it may succeed.”If the new measures work and the infection rate, including the number of serious patients, begins to decline and Israel starts to once again flatten the curve, no doubt Netanyahu will be back on the 8 p.m. news telling the public of his success. However, before we click glasses with the prime minister, who in early May told the people to, “drink a cup of coffee and a beer, too,” as he lifted restrictions, Israelis should reflect on how we got to a place of having to backtrack in the first place. The people should hold its leaders accountable for preventing a third or fourth round of closures. “Why are Greece and other countries in different situations? Why are they green and we are red? Why did we need these extra measures?” Hadassah Medical Center head Zeev Rotstein asked. “Something was wrong with Israel’s decision-making.”He said, “We sacrificed everything to lower the number of infections and here we are again.”Rotstein said that while these new directives might be helpful now, they will not solve the coronavirus crisis in Israel.He equated the situation to a firefighter who comes to distinguish a house fire. The firefighter’s goal is to quell the flames, but the home owner’s goal is to prevent the fire in the first place. “Now, we need to distinguish a fire that is burning across the whole country and we have to once again flood the home, which is not good for its property value,” he explained. “By the time the firefighter came to the building the whole thing was on fire. But what if he had come an hour before? Maybe he could have saved the building? It is a matter of timing and strategy, of distinguishing a small instead of a big fire.“In medicine, we learn that prevention is the easier and cheapest way of getting rid of disease,” he added.Rotstein said that before the country re-opens its bars, gyms and cultural events, which it closed down on Monday, it needs to provide random testing.Because Israel does not randomly screen people, he said, the country cannot easily and quickly enough identify and separate the infected people who are asymptomatic, so they continue to spread the disease.Those who go to their physicians likely have already been sick for four or five days because they have some symptoms or know they have been near a sick person. By this point, they have already infected many people.“The problem is not the celebration or the wedding, it is that we are not identifying the people who are infected before the wedding and preventing them from coming,” Rotstein said. Barbash said that Israel should use this time to improve its contact tracing capabilities and to start planning for the ‘20-’21 school year because “they will not be able to bring back 30 or 40 kids into the same classroom.”He added that the country must find a solution for the haredi population. The government chose not to shut down yeshivas, which to many, felt like a populous move after United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni threatened to quit the government if these schools were closed. However, Barbash said if these kids were not at school they would be at home in densely populated neighborhoods infecting others and getting infective. “They need a more innovative solution,” he said to the haredi problem than closing yeshivas.Additionally, the Health Ministry needs to better support the country’s hospital through these transitions. Prof. Arnon Afek, former director-general of the Health Ministry and current deputy director of Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, said that people who come down with severe coronavirus symptoms require a serious level of care that most of the hospitals are not equipped to give. “The mortality rate was low in the first wave due to the fact that the numbers were limited so we could divert the necessary staff from the internal medicine wards to the intensive care units,” Afek explained. Nowadays, patients have returned to the hospital to get the treatments that were postponed during the first wave and “we do not have the capacity to dedicate the staff needed to treat the large numbers of COVID-19 patients.”Rotstein said his hospital is becoming overwhelmed by the situation, with many staff members becoming infected with coronavirus. He said some staff members are reluctant to take shifts with corona patients and “it is going to get worse.”At the same time, the hospital has still not financially recovered from the first wave. He said that the ministry should provide a budget for more medical personnel and cash to ensure the hospitals have enough personal protective equipment and other supplies to get through these times. If not, he warned “in a couple of weeks, the hospital will be paralyzed.”Finally, Afek said the public needs to do its part by putting on masks and social distancing. “There is still a chance to change the fate of the disease by changing the strategy of the government,” Rotstein said. Added Barbash: “I hope they will be more careful this time and … the government will not go back to making decisions similar to the ones they did before.”