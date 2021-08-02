The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset approves mix of in-court, virtual prisoner hearings

Committee also gives nod to longer sentences for illegal weapons crimes

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 2, 2021 18:53
SUPREME COURT Chief Justice Ester Hayut presides over a hearing in Jerusalem in May. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
SUPREME COURT Chief Justice Ester Hayut presides over a hearing in Jerusalem in May.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday approved a mix of in-court and virtual court hearings for prisoners as the legislature tries to start planning for a post-coronavirus – or extended but less serious pandemic era.
During the three lockdowns of the corona era, there was almost a complete ban on bringing prisoners to courts.
Most prisoner hearings were handled virtually out of concern for both court staff and prisoner safety in terms of spreading infections.
By May, however, any prisoners who wanted in-person court hearings were granted this access.
This was important to prisoners’ rights groups like the Public Defender’s Office, since the record of virtual hearing quality for prisoners was often poor, with them complaining they frequently could not see, hear or be heard.
Reflecting concerns that the Israel Prisons Service did not place any extra restrictions going forward on prisoners relating to corona beyond what is placed on regular citizens, committee chairman Gilad Kariv stridently questioned officials about any limits on prisoner attendance of in-court hearings.
For example, in one section of the law, there was a reference to the Hebrew word for “quarantine” of a prisoner from being able to physically attend court.
But the actual case related to an already vaccinated prisoner.
Under court regulations, such a prisoner who came into contact with a confirmed corona-infected person does not have to do the full week-long quarantine process.
Rather, they need to take two corona tests, 72 hours apart, and are somewhat cordoned off from other prisoners for a 96-hour period until the presumed negative test results come in. But they are only partially separated to the extent that a sick prisoner with the flu would be.
It was important for Kariv to clarify that such vaccinated prisoners do not get fully quarantined and that they should be able to have a basis to attend their court hearings.
The Public Defender’s Office, though critical of earlier limits on prisoners attending their hearings, accepted the newest iteration of the law that gives prisoners a complete choice between in-person and virtual in some cases while requiring in-person attendance for substantive hearings.
In contrast, the Public Defender slammed the second bill which the committee heard on Monday and passed in its first reading: the bill to increase the minimum jail-sentence time period to 12 months (with a maximum of seven years) for illegal weapons possession.
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who has been a major proponent of this bill in order to deter gun possession and violence – especially in the Arab sector where he said 90% of weapons violence occurs – praised the passage in the initial reading.
Likewise, Kariv framed passing the law as a way to reduce Arab sector violence, saying that this was a goal of the whole government, with his committee needing to do its part.
The Public Defender, however, said that the bill would fail to reduce crime, especially for first time offenders, and that the state should be focused on better enforcement of existing laws as opposed to longer punishment.
Next, the Public Defender said that it was problematic to take discretion away from judges, which makes it harder for courts to distinguish between more serious criminals and mostly normative people caught up in an unusual law-breaking circumstance.
Finally, the Public Defender said that the social impact of the law would be to send more Israeli-Arabs to prison for longer jail terms whereas it would likely not change the dynamic for criminals who were Israeli-Jews.
The Public Defender said this social phenomenon would harm the legitimacy of law enforcement and the judicial system in the eyes of the Arab sector, which would substantially reduce the policy’s overall effectiveness. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu prisoner release gideon sa'ar prison gun guns gun control
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mercer Street is a global wakeup call to the Iranian threat - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by