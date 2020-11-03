Companies handling personal data deficient 71% of time

The report issued on Monday by the Privacy Defense Authority painted a disturbing picture in which 36 surveyed corporations continue to ignore updated legal rules for protecting personal data.

Breaking down the 71% figure, the report said that 53% of companies handling customers’ personal data in regard to third parties were moderately deficient, while 18% were significantly deficient.

There were some bright spots in the report, however.

In terms of securing customers personal data within their own networks, 81% of companies performed at a high level, while only 19% were moderately deficient and none were significantly deficient.

However, the report said that only 69% of companies performed at a high level in conducting inspections of their data protection practices, with 31% being moderately deficient or worse.

In a related development, the privacy authority last week officially recommended that all organizations appoint a data privacy official.

The officials should be given a high rank so that they sit on the company’s executive board and are able to ensure that data protection is considered at the highest echelons.

The privacy authority acknowledged that the law does not yet require such a position, but pointed to the clear inadequacies of most corporations in the area of data protection as a basis to urge companies to make the appointment on a voluntary basis.

A September report by the privacy authority said that nearly all of the country’s political parties were deficient in protecting voter registry data during this last year’s rounds of elections.

That report said that virtually none of the political parties were carrying out a data protection review to understand where their worst security gaps were and plug them.

In addition, the report said that virtually all of the political parties were permitting access to large portions of the voter registry data to far too many activists, despite legal requirements that most activists be given limited access.

Similarly with corporations, political parties have not until now appointed a specific individual whose role it was to guard voters’ personal data.

Moreover, the report stated that most political parties were ready to receive voter data from almost any third party without checking whether that third party had acquired the data legally – a requirement under the law.

The same issue arose in the other direction, with political parties failing to ensure privacy protections when they shared voter registry data with third parties they were working with.

Certain parties also used third parties to illegally collect data about citizens to try to determine their likely voting patterns, the report said.

IN FEBRUARY, the privacy authority issued one of multiple statements regarding the crisis in which the personal information of around 6.5 million Israeli voters was leaked , but gave no real details about consequences or a timeline.

The Jerusalem Post recently confirmed with the privacy authority that the probe of the issue is ongoing and could lead to an announcement later this month or that it could be drawn out for a few more months.

Earlier in February, Haaretz reported that the personal information of 6,453,254 Israelis was leaked, after the Likud Party uploaded the entire Israeli national voter registry to an application.

Besides the 2006 theft of the voter registry by two state employees for money, the leak is considered the most serious in Israeli history.

The leaked information includes names, identification numbers, phone numbers and addresses.



Political parties in Israel receive the information of Israeli voters before the elections, have to protect their privacy and cannot copy, erase or transfer the registry.

The voter registry was uploaded to an application developed by the company Elector, which the Likud Party uses on Election Day. A breach in the application allowed for the leaking of the voter registry which could then be downloaded on a computer.

Though former Shin Bet cyber official Harel Menashri told the Post at the time that the leak was nothing short of “disastrous” and could endanger national security by providing Iran and other foreign intelligence agencies access to the personal data of key officials, the authority has made it clear it would not expedite its findings.

Leading into the April 2019 election, there was a hack of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's cell phone, which also raised cybersphere questions about the sufficiency of political parties' defenses from hacking.