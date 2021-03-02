Conversion controversy: Haredi MK labels female IDF converts 'shiksas'

“She is not Jewish and if someone marries her the father [of the groom] needs to sit shiva, rip his clothes and recite kaddish,” Pindrus said.

Pindrus said that he would ask such a convert to light a fire in his house on Shabbat since in his eyes she is not at all Jewish.

"Pindrus's comment demonstrates how little halacha has to do with conversion in Israel today," said Seth Farber, founder and director of ITIM: The Jewish-Life Information Center, an organization that aims to assist Israelis with the legal intricacies of personal status. "Rather than relying on the majority of halachic decisors including the leadership of his community, Rabbi Vozner and Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef, who both stood completely behind the conversions in the army."

"Pindrus has chosen to make a political mockery of conversion, himself engaging in anti-halachic behavior," added Farber. "Jewish tradition is very sensitive to the status of converts and prohibits under all circumstances making converts feel vulnerable or pain. Pindrus's comment has caused immeasurable pain to thousands of people who have converted in the army and for that, I imagine one day he will have to answer for it."

Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern, who as the former head of the IDF Manpower Division established the military conversion system, said that more than 14,000 soldiers have converted under the auspices of the military. “Many of them have children and some have grandchildren,” Stern said. “Pidrus should be ashamed for what he said. I have yet to meet someone who returned from a meeting with God and was told that studying in the yeshiva where Pidrus studied gets you more points than serving in a combat unit and risking your life on behalf of the Jewish people.” Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid slammed Pindrus. Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid slammed Pindrus.

"What female soldier who served in the IDF is he talking about," Lapid asked on Twitter. "The combat soldier in the Karkal Battalion? The Border guards at checkpoints? The soldiers keeping watch on the Gaza Strip ? These wonderful young women you call 'Shiksa' are saving your life."

Until now, Reform and Conservative conversions were only recognized for citizenship purposes if they were performed overseas.