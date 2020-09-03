The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus cabinet to convene as peak 3,000 new patients are diagnosed

Prof. Ronni Gamzu: "The real issue is how the general population is involved.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 10:36
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
More than 3,000 people were diagnosed with coronavirus - a record since the start of the pandemic. The Health Ministry published the number early Thursday, ahead of the coronavirus cabinet meeting, which is supposed to take place at 11 a.m.
The number of active patients rose to 23,698, including 418 who are in serious condition, among them 118 who are intubated. Nine percent (3,074) of the 34,131 people screened for the virus on Wednesday tested positive.
The death toll is 969.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu told The Jerusalem Post Thursday morning that the peak is a result of the opening of yeshivas two weeks ago for the fall learning period and the continuation of the wedding season in the Arab sector, on the one hand. At the same time, he said that “the real issue is how the general population is involved.”
Israeli media reported Wednesday about a back-to-school party in Beer Sheva at which dozens of teenagers gathered without keeping restrictions, such as wearing masks or social distancing.
Later, it was discovered that one of the students was infected with coronavirus and the entire grade of 107 students had to enter isolation.
Similar parties, gatherings and even concerts took place in the Hefer Valley region and Dimona.
A senior official in the coronavirus cabinet told KAN news that the new data “will force the cabinet to decide on significant restrictions in red cities. The new figure may give impetus to a renewed demand for lockdown or extensive nationwide restrictions.”
Another cabinet member, Minister of Science and Technology Izhar Shay, cautioned that “we must prevent the flooding of hospitals and reduce the number of patients,” he told Israeli media.
He, too said that in order to prevent extensive restrictions across the whole country that greater restrictions - and enforcement of them - must be implemented.
“Extend the closure of educational institutions,” he recommended, “reduce the number of meetings between people… It is in our hands,” Shay said. “It is a virus that attacks those who are not careful.”
On Wednesday, Gamzu visited the haredi town of Beitar Illit, where he warned leaders that “Without a significant change in the extent of morbidity in the red cities, we will not be able to avoid a full closure.”
According to Gamzu, in Beitar Illit, some 14% of the people screened for the virus tested positive. Across the country, about 28% of infection is in Arab society and 22% among ultra-Orthodox. Gamzu added that 80% of the new infections are in haredi cities - among them, hundreds of yeshiva students.
The cabinet will define a final list of red cities on Thursday, in addition to around 20 cities that were named earlier in the week, the cabinet is expected to add to the list Bnei Brak, several neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Haifa, Ofakim, Netivot and Kiryat Ye'arim.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by