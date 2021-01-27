The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Experts agree that lockdown extension is inevitable and necessary

While the numbers of the pandemic appear to have started trending downward, the situation is still too severe to allow lifting the restrictions.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 27, 2021 21:17
Israelis are seen walking next to a bus along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in the rain amid the coronavirus lockdown, on January 19, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking next to a bus along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in the rain amid the coronavirus lockdown, on January 19, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Extending the reinforced lockdown and the closure of Israel’s borders is both necessary and inevitable, several experts told The Jerusalem Post, ahead of the cabinet meeting that is set to discuss the issue on Thursday.
While the numbers of the pandemic appear to have started trending downward, the situation is still too severe to allow lifting the restrictions, especially in light of the unprecedented pressure on the health system.
“Our hospital system is on the verge of overcapacity,” Zeev Feldman, director of the Department of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Sheba Medical Center and chairman of the World Fellowship of the Israeli Medical Association explained to The Jerusalem Post. “We are witnessing ambulances forced to wait up to six hours before evacuating the sick. I have been touring hospitals and the situation is very bad.”
“The number of patients is overwhelming. It would be irresponsible to lift the lockdown before it goes down,” he added.
Feldman stressed that the number of patients in serious condition should decrease to less than 400 from the current 1,200.
“People who say that the lockdown has other negative effects, including on health issues, are correct, but in this moment we are dealing with a question of life and death. Close to 5,000 people have passed away from corona in Israel, we should fight to avoid reaching 6,000 deaths.”
“We must protect out health system, we have not done it enough so far,” he concluded.
Dr. Jacob Haviv, Medical Director at Herzog Hospital shared the experience at his institution.
“We have been operating over 100% of our capacity for over two weeks. Every day some 15 patients recover and leave, ad the same number is hospitalized,” he said.  
Herzog opened a new corona ward on Wednesday fulfilling a request from the Health Ministry.
Haviv also insisted that it is necessary to maintain the current restrictions.
“When we lifted the first lockdown there were few dozen new cases every day, when we lifted the second one there were a few hundreds, now we are talking about some 7,000 or 8,000. I had hoped that by now the cases would have dropped below 1,000 but it has not happened,” he pointed out.
“With another week or ten days of lockdown, things might improve,” he said.
Prof. Cyrille Cohen, vice dean at Faculty of Life Sciences at Bar-Ilan University also expressed disappointment at the fact that a more significant reduction in numbers has yet to happen.
“We are very disappointed with the effect of this lockdown. We have seen a stabilization of the cases, but not a decrease. As of now, we know that the reproduction rate is below 1, which means that the pandemic is contained, but the numbers are still so high that if we open it is going to be as if we did nothing,” he explained.
“We must consider that we are dealing with new variants of the virus,” he added. “The British variant in Israel seems to be responsible for at least 60% of the infections. The data that come from the UK tells us that the variant can also increase mortality. If we take all of this into account, there is a lot of uncertainty and therefore this is not the time to end the lockdown.”
The researcher pointed out that when the lockdown is lifted the priority should be to reopen the education system, starting from daycares and preschools, also in light of the fact that data suggests that there are less infections in those age groups, but even for that the government should wait.
“I’m hoping that soon we will see the effect of the vaccination campaign and that together with a few more days of lockdown this will bring us some good surprises in the coming days, but I honestly have to confess that I would have not thought that at this point we were going to be I this situation,” Cohen pointed out.
While before the spread of the variants, the professor explained that herd immunity might have been reached with 60 or 70% of the population inoculated, with the variants it may require around 80 or 85%, and therefore a longer time.
Eventually, the crucial data to decide on lockdown policies will be whether those who are vaccinated can still infect others, but it will take another few months to have this information, he concluded. 


