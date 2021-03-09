Coronavirus: Family fights, disconnect from society on the rise - study

A new survey examining the psychological impact of the coronavirus on families and society in Israel has found some disturbing trends with regards to interpersonal relationships throughout the country.

According to the survey, which was conducted by IPanel, 67% of respondents indicated that the coronavirus pandemic increased their sense of polarization in Israeli society, while about one quarter (25%) said they feel disconnected from their neighbors.

Similarly, the survey found that 70% of disputes took place within families, among parents, siblings, spouses and children, representing a 10% increase if compared to the previous year.

In a similar vein, 25% of respondents said that the coronavirus and resulting lockdowns kept them away from siblings, neighbors, co-workers and parents, while approximately 50% of respondents said they were separated from family members for a long time.

Besides the growing sense of alienation felt among the public, the poll noted that local authorities in Israel have reported a significant increase in inquiries for mediation and conflict resolution. Local authorities also ran 24 hour free hotlines to help mediate the psychological difficulties of being under lockdown and consequential family disputes.

