Coronavirus: For Holocaust survivors a different Yom Hashoah

“Lighting the torch to honor my father and all those who did not survive would have meant a lot to me,” she told the Jerusalem Post. “I’m glad I was still able to be part of the virtual ceremony, but it was not the same.”

Born in Iršava, Czechoslovakia in 1926, Lea was the eldest of nine children. Three years later her family moved to Belgium. During the war, the family fled to different cities in France and then in Italy, risking several times to be arrested by the Nazis, many of which they managed to escape thanks to Lea’s courage and creativity.

In 1943, the family found shelter in a monastery in Florence, which in November was raided by the Nazis. One more time, the young woman managed to persuade them that she, her mother and several other Jewish women were paperless Hungarian refugees and they escaped capture. She later convinced her mother to reach Rome with the rest of the children. Lea remained behind. Her father had been arrested but had not yet been sent north.

“We were very close. Before he was deported, he managed to write a letter, thanking me for everything I had done and asking me to take care of my mother and siblings,” she said.

After the war she reunited with her family who soon emigrated to Israel. Lea remained behind to complete nursing school and then joined them in 1960, working first in Jerusalem and then in Haifa, where she got married. She and her husband did not have children and after he died she moved to an assisted living facility in Givatayim where three of her siblings and their descendants reside.

Before the coronavirus crisis, they were visiting her regularly and she also attended several activities such as English and gym classes.

“When I first moved here I also volunteered as a nurse for residents who needed more assistance, I have always liked to keep busy. Now it is harder,” she told the Post.

The survivor pointed out that being always by herself is not easy, but she likes reading and she speaks with her relatives on the phone.

“My participation in the Yad Vashem ceremony meant a lot to all of them,” she added.

This Holocaust Memorial Day has been very significant also to David Cassuto and his wife Noemi.

An architect and one of the founders of the Ariel University, as well as a former deputy-mayor of Jerusalem, Cassuto explained to the Jerusalem Post that only very recently his six children and their children have taken a deeper interest in the family history.

Last year, the family went on a trip retracing the steps of Noemi’s father during the war; this year right before the coronavirus outbreak made international traveling increasingly difficult, he went back to Italy with one of his sons and a troupe of Israeli channel 13 to film a documentary on his family history.

Born in Florence in 1937, Cassuto was the son of the Chief Rabbi of the city Nathan Cassuto, who was instrumental to create a network to help persecuted Jews going into hiding, before being arrested and sent to Auschwitz. David’s mother Anna was also deported with him. Contrary to her husband, she survived the war and later emigrated to Israel with David and her other children. However, she soon met a tragic end: in April 1948 she was killed in the Arab attack against the Jewish convoy directed to Mount Scopus, where she worked.

Cassuto explained that for all the family the screening of the documentary scheduled for Yom Hashoah was very meaningful.

The architect added that he and his wife are doing well in isolation.

“I’m very busy teaching, my wife who is an artist is working on her artwork for a new exhibition,” he explained. “We get groceries and medicines delivered when we need them and one of our children brings us anything else we happen to need, just leaving it by the door.”

He also said that they miss seeing their grandchildren but they often talk to them on the phone or in a video call.

“For Passover, we had a big family reunion online right before the holiday started with all our children and their families, including the one who live in America,” he said. “Then for the first time in our life, my wife and I had seder by ourselves. Usually is a 30-people event. We found out that being only two and with no children around, we could have very deep discussions about the Haggadah.”

About 190,000 Holocaust survivors currently live in Israel and for many of them loneliness was one of the major challenges even before the coronavirus crisis started, Jay M. Shultz, the founder of the no-profit Adopt-a-Safta told the Post.

Himself a grandchild of survivors, Shultz explained that after he made Aliyah several years ago, he connected to a second cousin of his grandfather for a relationship that became very meaningful.

“I might have given a lot to hear, but she gave way more to me,” he explained.

A few years later, he established the organization, with the idea of giving both the young and the elderly an opportunity to find a family-type relationship with deep mutual benefits and meaning, and with a special focus on Holocaust survivors, who represent about 80% of the thousands of people assisted.

“Even if Holocaust education is not our focus, since we realized that there were no major Yom Hashoah events in English, every year we organized one in Tel Aviv which is attended by hundreds of people. This year, it was switched online,” he added.

With the coronavirus crisis, volunteers have not been able to pay in person visit to those who are assisting, but they switched much of their activities on the phone, as well as on making sure that the elderly have everything they need.

“I think that for many of the elderly we assist, the situation has not changed so much: being home by themselves was normal also before this happened. However, I think that the lockdown is making us and many young people appreciate what they go through,” Shultz concluded.

