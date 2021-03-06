Coronavirus: Gov't approves new round of openings

The government met on Saturday night to approve the new round of openings that is set to take place on Sunday.Students in grades 7-10 in green, yellow and light orange cities where over 70% of people over 50 have been vaccinated will return to their classrooms, after a prolonged period of learning online. vaccinated patrons indoors and everyone outdoors under the purple ribbon standards, while hotels will be able to operate their dining halls.In addition, event halls will be able to resume activities. While the coronavirus cabinet had proposed to only allow green passport holders to access the venues, with the limit of 50% of the hall’s capacity or up to 300 people, the ministers decided Saturday that a limited amount of guests – 5% - could also not be vaccinated or recovered.Moreover, starting Sunday, the airport will partially reopen and some 1,000 Israelis will be able to enter the country.The number of Israelis getting the jab, although decreasing in terms of how many people get vaccinated per day, continues to be striking. So far, the Health Ministry showed Friday, more than 4.9 million Israelis have been inoculated with at least one shot, among them more than 3.6 million who have had their second shot.According to Eran Segal, a computational biologist for the Weizmann Institute of Science, 90% of people over the age of 16 in the general sector have recovered from the virus or had at least one dose of the vaccine. Some 70% of haredim and 67% of Arabs have also had one dose.Restaurants and cafés will be allowed to welcome fully
He said when looking at the percentage of people over 50 who have been vaccinated: 98% in the general community (31,000 people left to go), 81% of haredi (22,000 left) and 84% of haredim (47,000 left).Moreover he tweeted that, before vaccination, around 27% of new daily cases were 19 years or older and today around 47% of cases fall in that age range. In contrast, 25% of new cases were 50 years or older before the vaccines. Now, only 11% of new cases are in that age range.Some 3,630 people were diagnosed with the virus on Thursday – a slight decrease from the previous day - the Health Ministry showed Friday afternoon. There were 690 patients in serious condition. The death toll rose to 5,834.