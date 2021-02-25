Coronavirus: Hundreds attend party in Tel Aviv ahead of Purim curfew



pic.twitter.com/HnxUeD1dtw תיעוד: מסיבת רחוב בשוק הכרמל בתל אביב - בניגוד להנחיות הקורונה. שוטרים הגיעו למקום ופיזרו את המבלים, שלדבריהם לא היה מדובר במשהו מאורגן, אלא בעומס של אנשים שעשו טייק אווי @amit1tomer February 24, 2021 Pictures and videos from the scene showed crowds of revelers celebrating in tight quarters in the market, many without masks. Police arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowds, but dozens of people returned to the area and continued celebrating shortly after the police left.

"We warn every day on every possible stage about the importance of adhering to the guidelines, and maintaining the health of us all, in order to defeat the dangerous coronavirus outbreak, and in the end we encounter the outrageous images of irresponsible mass celebrations and gatherings," said coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nahman Ash in response to the reports on the party in Tel Aviv.

"The responsibility is also in the hands of the public, and it is very unfortunate that this is how they choose to behave these days, when the morbidity figures are still high," added Ash.

Jordan, 26, one of the participants in the party, told Ynet that "We did nothing wrong. All in all I went out with friends to drink beer and somehow suddenly a party started. It was very strange, but on the other hand everyone was young. After about an hour the cops came and told everyone to go home."

The large party comes a day before a night curfew takes effect on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night to prevent large parties and celebrations over the Purim holiday due to concerns of a possible outbreak.

The current set of restrictions includes a night curfew between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday night. The authorities are considering extending the curfew to Sunday, when Purim is celebrated in Jerusalem.

During these hours, intercity public transportation will be reduced, all nonessential businesses will need to shut down and people will not be allowed more than 1,000 meters from their homes for nonessential reasons. Dozens of roadblocks will also be implemented.

Gatherings and parties will be prohibited during the Purim holiday and families are encouraged to have the traditional holiday meal with only nuclear family members.

While infection rates were decreasing earlier this week, the R number began rising again in recent days, raising concerns that celebrations on Purim could spark another spike in infection rates.

Last year, a large outbreak was sparked by Purim celebrations, pushing the country into a nationwide lockdown that lasted until shortly after Yom Haatzmaut.

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.

