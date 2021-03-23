Coronavirus in Israel: Vaccination truck opens at Ben-Gurion Airport

Israelis who are clients of Clalit Health Services may now get vaccinated upon their reentry to the country at Ben-Gurion Airport, the health fund announced on Monday.The vaccines will be distributed via a mobile truck that has been set up at Terminal 3. It will be situated in a way that incoming citizens could access it before leaving the airport for their mandatory quarantine. "We are happy to make vaccinations possible and accessible to Israeli clients of Clalit who are landing back in the country," said Prof. Ehud Davidson, Clalit's CEO. On Sunday, the Israeli government approved new rules to abolish entry quotas, removing the limit on the number of Israelis who are permitted to enter the country. Additionally, passengers will no longer be required to have their temperature checked at the terminal entrance and before boarding their flights. "Getting vaccinated at the airport significantly shortens the whole vaccination process," added Davidson. "It also protects those individuals who are getting vaccinated, as well as their families." Israelis who travel abroad will still need to get tested for the coronavirus before they board their return flight, and again when they land in Israel. On Wednesday, the High Court of Justice nixed the previous restrictions that limited the number of Israelis who could enter the country, and forced many to have to request special approval from the Exceptions Committee to return to the country.The new guidelines are in place until Sunday, March 28. This move, Davidson added, "continues our campaign to make vaccines available to all people at all times."