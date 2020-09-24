The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Politicians debate decision to reduce protests during lockdown

Gov't to decide on further restrictions Thursday after nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours.

By ALEX WINSTON, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 11:39
Demonstrators protest the government's mismanagement of the fight against COVID-19 and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of his Jerusalem residence, Aug. 29, 2020. (photo credit: MOSTAFA ALKHAROUF/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Demonstrators protest the government's mismanagement of the fight against COVID-19 and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of his Jerusalem residence, Aug. 29, 2020.
(photo credit: MOSTAFA ALKHAROUF/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Politicians from across the spectrum reacted harshly to a decision by the government early Thursday to reduce protests and prayer groups as part of an upcoming lockdown that is meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The new regulations reduce the number of people allowed to gather in protest or prayer to 20 in an outdoor setting within one kilometer from their homes. 
For the past several months, thousands of people have been protesting outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem against the government’s mishandling of the economy amid the coronavirus crisis and what they see as corruption by the prime minister, who was indicted earlier this year for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.
"The demonstrators are happy in their hearts that there are 7,000 people infected a day because it hurts the government and the prime minister," Likud MK Miki Zohar said Thursday morning in an interview with Army Radio. "Their way of neutralizing the prime minister is to create chaos and destruction in the country by spreading coronavirus."
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit released a statement addressing the legality of preventing protests during a lockdown.
"The current law authorizes the government to determine the manner in which demonstrations take place, but not to prevent them," Mandelblit said. "In view of the worsening morbidity, new regulations have been formulated that allow the police legal tools to enforce the rules of social distancing in demonstrations, including the imposition of fines."
He said that within the confines of the new outline, up to 2,000 people could demonstrate on Balfour Street, while maintaining the required rules of social distancing. 
The relationship between protests and the spread of coronavirus has been reported, after a US report  detailed a spike in coronavirus cases in at least eight US cities following the George Floyd protests.
Israel recorded 6,808 new cases in Israel in the last day, the Health Ministry reported Thursday - the second day in a row to reach such high figures. Some 12.9% of all those test returned a positive result, up from 11.7% on Tuesday.
The death toll stands at 1,325, which marked an increase of seven people, with 657 people in serious condition, including 161 on ventilators.
Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh criticized the process by which the coronavirus cabinet made the decision, accusing MKs of ignoring health recommendations.
"The severity of COVID-19 and the economic and health state of emergency we are in, renders the way in which decisions are made unacceptable," Cotler-Wunsh said Thursday. "There is no proper process in the 'corona cabinet.' Decisions ignore recommendations of health and economic experts, and there is no attention given to the long-term societal-emotional impact, alongside the health and economic crises.
"This damage is compounded by the corrosion of public trust, imperative always, and at this time in particular. Such trust demands transparency - of data and of the decision-making processes," she continued. "The Israeli public needs to hear one clear and understandable voice, based on professional recommendations."
Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz said that "treatment of the coronavirus is both health and economic. It is impossible to treat only one problem, otherwise the other will collapse. The health and economic aspects must be treated together."
Following the government's decision to impose the stricter lockdown, the Movement for Quality Government said it will appeal to the High Court of Justice against the decision to prohibit protests.


