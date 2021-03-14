Coronavirus: We won’t need another vaccine until 2022, expert says

Israelis won’t need to get another coronavirus vaccine before 2022, Prof. Jonathan Halevy, president of Shaare Zedek Medical Center told The Jerusalem Post.

As Israel enjoys the effects of what Health Minister Yuli Edelstein defined as “vaccination miracle” and an increasing number of activities have reopened under the green passport outline, the question of how long the inoculation’s protection will last becomes more relevant.

At the moment the vaccination certificate expires after six months and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed several times that he is working to get the country ready for a situation where the whole population needs to be jabbed twice a year.

Medical experts have also emphasized that not enough data is available. However, they have suggested that there might be reasons to be hopeful.

“No one knows the answer to the question of how long the vaccine will last, but we do have some circumstantial evidence to be more optimistic than to believe it will end in July,” Halevy said. “Looking at the level of antibodies in those who recovered, we do notice that it decreases within a few months, but we also know that there are very few anecdotes of reinfection, a few hundred people out of over 800,000 who got infected, and the same is happening with people who received the vaccine.”

“Moreover, measurable antibodies are not the only factor that matters, there is a question of cellular memory, of how lymphocytes react and more,” he added. “For this reason, I stick my neck out and say that we will not need another vaccine before 2022.”

According to Halevy, the only scenario when another jab is required earlier than that is the occurrence of an aggressive mutation that starts infecting people who already got inoculated, “but it does not look like this will happen,” he pointed out.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The professor emphasized that he believes that eventually the inoculation against COVID-19 will become similar to what happens with the one against the flu, which needs to be administered every year.

“The good news is that m-RNA vaccines are much easier to adapt than other technologies,” he explained, before warning that in any event it is important for medical experts to be humble, considering how much the pandemic has been able to constantly surprise everybody.

Also Prof. Cyrille Cohen, director of the Immunotherapy Lab at Bar-Ilan University, stressed the important of being cautious.

“It is very difficult to say how long the protection will last. We know that in the case of other viruses from the corona family it is not always durable, for example the ones that cause common colds infect us multiple times in our lives,” he explained.

The several hundred cases of reinfection in Israel show that reinfection is possible, and the issue of new variants adds another level of complexity, according to Cohen. However, the fact that in Israel the number of reinfections is low, while for example in Brazil, where a variant developed, a high rate of the population contracted the virus twice, seems to indicate that as far as the original strain of the virus is concerned, recovery does offer a high level of protection.

“The vaccine is able to generate similar antibodies and T-cells, so if I was to bet, I would say it is going to offer some protection for at least eight months, perhaps even more, for a year,” the immunologist said.

“What we know about vaccines, for example the one for the flu, which is based on a different technology, is that they offer a protection for about six or 12 months,” he added. “This is way at this point, our green passport expires in six months.”

Another reason to be optimistic according to the expert is that those who participated in the Pfizer clinical trial last summer do not appear to have gotten reinfected.

“So far we have not heard about it, even though we do not have the data yet, it seems that they are still protected,” Cohen pointed out.

“The big question remains the ones of variants and here we really do not know what will happen. A likely scenario is that we will see partial immunity to certain variants and that will have an impact on the need to be vaccinated again, not necessarily because of the length of the protection but rather of the nature of the infection,” he concluded.