Counter protests to be held after Jewish supremacist riots

Demonstrations at Zion Square in Jerusalem are scheduled to take place on Saturday night in opposition to the multiple incidences of violence against leftists and the Arab population in the past week, the Peace Now momvement announced in a statement on Friday evening.The past week has seen a rise in attacks against the Arab population in Jerusalem by far-right extremists and other activists from the far-right anti-race-mixing organization Lehava. On Thursday night, police made multiple arrests as far-right Jewish extremists marched into the Arab-majority neighborhoods of east Jerusalem, chanting "Death to Arabs." This coming demonstration, slated to start approximately at 7:30 p.m., is meant to restore security to the streets of Jerusalem and bring awareness that the large majority of Jews and Arabs who wish that the violence and racism would cease. Peace Now, one of the organizers of the demonstration, said ahead of the event that the "Kahanist violence and racism are raising its head" and further claims that this is a product of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political support in the Knesset.The movement also called on the Jerusalem Police force to "show zero tolerance and take a stance to restore security to the city streets."Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report.
