The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Counter protests to be held after Jewish supremacist riots

This coming demonstration, slated to start at 7:30 p.m., is meant to restore security to the streets of Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 24, 2021 01:32
Israeli border police clash with Palestinians outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Israeli border police clash with Palestinians outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Demonstrations at Zion Square in Jerusalem are scheduled to take place on Saturday night in opposition to the multiple incidences of violence against leftists and the Arab population in the past week, the Peace Now momvement announced in a statement on Friday evening.
The past week has seen a rise in attacks against the Arab population in Jerusalem by far-right extremists and other activists from the far-right anti-race-mixing organization Lehava. 
On Thursday night, police made multiple arrests as far-right Jewish extremists marched into the Arab-majority neighborhoods of east Jerusalem, chanting "Death to Arabs." 
This coming demonstration, slated to start approximately at 7:30 p.m., is meant to restore security to the streets of Jerusalem and bring awareness that the large majority of Jews and Arabs who wish that the violence and racism would cease. 
Peace Now, one of the organizers of the demonstration, said ahead of the event that the "Kahanist violence and racism are raising its head" and further claims that this is a product of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political support in the Knesset.
The movement also called on the Jerusalem Police force to "show zero tolerance and take a stance to restore security to the city streets."
Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report. 



Tags Peace Now demonstration in israel violent activists lehava far-right
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by