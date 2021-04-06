The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Couples that couldn’t get married in Israel are married with children

Those couples still cannot be married in the country in which they live.

By SUZANNE POLLAK  
APRIL 6, 2021 16:36
Aviad & Tsion Raz. (photo credit: GIL GREEN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Aviad & Tsion Raz.
(photo credit: GIL GREEN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Two years after three Israeli couples traveled to Washington, DC so they could be married in a Jewish ceremony, they each have welcomed their first child, and Israel has undergone four elections.
Still, as several people pointed out during an April 4 virtual discussion with members of Washington Hebrew Congregation where they were married, those couples still cannot be married in the country in which they live. One couple is gay. Another wanted an egalitarian ceremony, and the groom of the third couple is not considered Jewish, although he did not find that out until he was an adult in mourning and went to bury his mother.
 “We feel constantly attacked,” said Aviat Raz, who is married to Tsion Raz. Political groups against gay rights and other progressive issues “have been made legitimate so Netanyahu can be made prime minister again.” He called the current makeup of the Knesset “worrying.”  
Shmuel Camel, whose mother's conversion to Judaism while still living in Romania was deemed not acceptable under Israeli law because she was deaf. That made her son a non-Jew, although he had grown up believing he was Jewish, had a bar mitzvah and served in the Israeli army. 
Anat & Shmuel Carmel. (Photo credit: The Carmel Family)Anat & Shmuel Carmel. (Photo credit: The Carmel Family)
“The sad thing about Israel is that as time goes by you get used to it. You get used to the rabbis deciding everything,” said Camel. “Our voices will never truly be heard unless something drastic happens.” 
His three-week-old son is considered Jewish, because his wife, Anat, is Jewish. “My son is Jewish, even though the rabbinate doesn’t believe me to be Jewish. He is Jewish by technicality,” said Camel, who named his son in memory of his mother.
When it was her turn to speak, Sahar Malka held her four-month-old daughter up to the camera, declaring, “Every smile she gives us makes us happy.” Malka and her husband, Ilia Rabkin, who was born in Russia and made aliyah in 1998, said they voted for [Labor] so a Reform rabbi could be a member of the Knesset. “I thought he would bring into the Knesset my values,” Malka said of Rabbi Gilad Kariv. 
Sahar & Ilia Rabkin. (Photo credit: Tali Dovrat Photography)Sahar & Ilia Rabkin. (Photo credit: Tali Dovrat Photography)
However, explained Anat Hoffman, executive director of the Israel Religious Action Center, other Knesset members already have vowed to walk out if Kariv speaks and not count him in a minyan, which she called “just shocking.” 
Kariv will add a progressive voice during a time when other parties have introduced bills against the Reform movement in Israel, LGBT rights, affirmative action for women and the right to an abortion, said Rabbi Noa Sattat, director of the Israel Religious Action Center. 
All three couples would have preferred to be married among family and friends in Israel. However, the Jewish state does not legally recognize marriages performed outside sanctioned religious authorities. Interfaith marriages also are illegal.
Jews must be married in an Orthodox ceremony by an Orthodox rabbi for their marriage to be recognized. However, Israeli citizens who go abroad to be married are recognized as married when they return to Israel.
During parts of the hour-long virtual discussion, the couples’ children were seen on screen. Bruce Lustig, Washington Hebrew Congregation’s senior rabbi, gazed at them with love before saying, “We are concerned what rights they will have as citizens of Israel.” After four elections, “The situation doesn’t seem so much that it is going to be pluralistic.”
Sattat agreed. “In Israel, like elsewhere in the world, there’s been a huge struggle for democracy.” Once again, she said, “We are in a stalemate. We may have a short-term government.” 
Her organization is “already very focused on a fifth campaign. This is a struggle for our democracy.”
Americans on the call were challenged not to lose their love for Israel because of its anti-progressive ways. 
David Astrove, a past president of Washington Hebrew Congregation who participated at the recent World Zionist Congress for the Reform movement, urged everyone not to let the rhetoric “draw a wedge between us and our sisters and brothers in Israel. We should try to do what we can to promote pluralism.”
Hoffman agreed, stating, “We are looking at an Israel, a Judaism, that is so off the rails. This causes some North American Jews to say, ‘You know, when they get back to their senses, then I’ll respect it.’” But Hoffman urged Americans to stay involved. “We are partners. I think you have a duty to join us.”
She added, “Israel is way too important to be left to the Israelis.”
The event was sponsored by the Elizabeth and Richard Dubin Family Heritage Fund.


Tags weddings jewish marriage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a challenge for a divided Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by