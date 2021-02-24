COVID-19: Israel sending vaccines to Mauritania, without diplomatic ties

The Sunni Muslim African state, a member of the Arab League, came close to reestablishing relations with Israel in recent months, but the negotiations did not come to fruition before US president Donald Trump left office.

Mauritania had previously established relations with Israel in 1992, which continued until March 2010, when the country cut ties after Operation Cast Lead.

As many as 19 countries are expected to get between 1,000 and 5,000 coronavirus vaccine doses each from Israel, including Chad, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Hungary, Kenya, the Maldives, San Marino and Uganda, as well as the Palestinian Authority.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday that Israel would be donating vaccine doses to help medical teams in other countries.

“Israel does not manufacture vaccines…and does not expect to have a significant ability to help until Israel’s vaccination operation ends,” the PMO explained.

However, the PMO added that “in the last month a limited quantity of vaccines that were not being used accumulated, and therefore it was decided to help with a symbolic number of vaccines for medical staff of the Palestinian Authority and some countries that asked Israel.”

Anonymous senior health officials criticized the decision to Army Radio, saying that "with the current stock of vaccines, we should wait for sending the shipments."

Coronavirus czar Nachman Ash told Army Radio that he was not involved in the decision-making. Earlier this week, Ash said that 80% of the Israeli population should be vaccinated before Israel sends any doses to other countries.

Netanyahu did not consult with Defense Minister Benny Gantz or Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi before making the decision, and Gantz expressed opposition to it, saying that donating vaccines could only be justified by an urgent security, diplomatic or medical need, and Netanyahu has not presented one.

"The fact that Netanyahu is trading the vaccines that Israeli citizens paid for with their tax money, without any accountability, shows that he thinks he's running a kingdom and not a country," Gantz said.

As Israel began its vaccine rollout late last year, some activists and foreign media criticized Israel for not including the Palestinians, arguing that under international law, Israel is the “occupying power” and must vaccinate them.

Israel, however, has pointed out that the internationally-recognized Oslo Accords state that the Palestinian Authority is responsible for its population’s healthcare, including vaccinations.

Legal matters aside, the government has already sent thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccines to the PA and facilitated the entry of Russian donations of the Sputnik V vaccines.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that Israel and the Palestinians are “in one epidemiological range.”

“We have a clear interest that we don’t want illnesses and sick people to pass through our borders from the Palestinian Authority and Gaza,” Netanyahu told Army Radio.