Bennett: We are treating the situation like a new coronavirus outbreak

“In order to maintain our routine in Israel, we have to closely monitor entrances,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 22, 2021 19:08
Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at Ben-Gurion Airport Tuesday that the government is treating Israel's increase in coronavirus infections — many of them of the Delta variant — as another coronavirus outbreak, Israeli media reported.
Bennett called on Israelis to avoid travelling outside of the country when possible and to wear masks in closed spaces. Bennett also encouraged Israelis to vaccinate their children.
The Health and Defense ministries are going to work together in order to build a new testing complex at Ben-Gurion International Airport, ministries Nitzan Horowitz and Benny Gantz said Tuesday as Israel registered the highest number of daily cases in two months.
“In order to maintain our routine in Israel, we have to closely monitor entrances,” Horowitz said. “The Health Ministry will significantly increase the number of tests at Ben Gurion Airport and now, in preparation for the expected flight load in the summer months, we will soon build another test complex to prevent the formation of unreasonable lines.”
“The defense establishment will continue to assist the health system and in any national mission that may be required of it,” Gantz said.
On Sunday, some 125 new cases of coronavirus were identified, the highest number in about two months. Most of the cases are a result of several outbreaks in Israeli schools.  In total some 200 students and 200 teachers are currently positive to the virus, with another 5,000 who were forced to enter quarantine. As a result of the outbreaks, some municipalities have decided to require masks to be worn in their schools.
 About 50,000 tests were performed on Monday, a significant increase from the 25,000-30,000 that have been carried out during weekdays in previous weeks.
The number of active cases has also increase, reaching 434 after dropping below 200 in previous weeks.
However, while the numbers mark an increase in morbidity, they remain significantly lower than what Israel experienced at the peak of the pandemic, with thousands of people testing positive to the virus and dozens to die from it every day.
Only six people have succumbed to the virus since the beginning on June, none in over a week.
Also the number of serious patients currently stands at 25 – slightly higher than the 21 serious patients registered on Saturday, but still stable and very low. In January at the peak of the pandemic, it exceeded 1,200. 


