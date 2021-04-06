COVID: NGOs petition court to cancel Green Pass at Remembrance events

A petition was submitted Sunday to Israel's High Court of Justice to prevent Israel's Green Pass program from taking effect at Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day and Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars. The petitioners, the Individual Freedom Protectors and the Model Common Sense NGOs, asked that the court hold an urgent hearing on the matter.The petitioners pointed to the fact that the Green Pass program would prevent Holocaust survivors and their families who have not been vaccinated from participating in remembrance ceremonies. They also submitted an opinion from a number of doctors that states that coronavirus infections are decreasing in Israel and that the danger posed to vaccinated people by those who have not been vaccinated is minimal."Of all the restrictions imposed since the Corona crisis started, the most damaging is the green pass," said the lawyers representing the organizations. "It is not clear why the Ministry of Health is not satisfied with administering the vaccines to those at high risk - especially considering the fact that the vaccine that was developed very quickly and approved for exceptional use."The plan of mandating vaccinations with the Green Pass harms the principle of informed consent and the human rights that are promised in Israel's basic laws," said the lawyers, who went on to call the Green Pass program the "unfathomable pinnacle of a long-term experiment being carried out on Israel's citizens since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis."Green Passes are required to enter certain places and to participate in certain activities. Only people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus are eligible for one.Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.
