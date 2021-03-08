COVID vaccine mobiles encourage vaccination at schools

Mobile coronavirus vaccination vehicles arrived at educational institutions around Israel on Sunday to encourage teachers and students to get vaccinated.

The mobiles are part of a joint initiative by the education and health ministries, along with local authorities, to encourage staff and students 16 and older to get vaccinated, to reduce infections and allow schools to remain safely open.

Halls and classrooms in the schools will be set aside for administering vaccines and appointments will be set up according to the number of people wanting to get vaccinated.

Students under the age of 18 will require parental consent to receive the vaccine . If the parents give consent, but the student refuses, the vaccine will not be administered.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}