Local council head and son to be charged for violent extortion campaign

The victims were local business owners who were extorted and threatened on behalf of the broader criminal enterprise.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 16:16
Illustrative image of an arrest.
A local council head and his son from northern Israel are set to be arrested and indicted for a violent extortion campaign against businesses, the police said at the end of a Lahav 433 investigation on Monday.

The councilman and his son were alleged to have been part of a crime family, the father reportedly having served both as a local politician and an arm of a crime organization. The 24-year-old and 64-year-old suspects are both residents of Rameh.

The victims were local business owners who were extorted and threatened on behalf of the broader criminal enterprise. The councilman's son placed explosives in front of his victims' homes and was involved in several shooting incidents.

How did the father-son extortion duo threaten local businesses?

The 24-year-old suspect blackmailed several victims who were in debt to his father, though the affairs were reportedly already settled through a criminal organization, police said.

The suspects had previously been detained, and their detention was extended while the arrest and filing of an indictment by the North District Attorney's Office is finished.

Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Police faced an explosion of Arab sector violence in 2023, much of it connected to criminal organizations. Since the beginning of the year, at least 144 people have been killed in the Israeli Arab community. Many of the victims were killed by gunfire and were under the age of 30.



