Honenu organization: A Jewish boy was attacked by an Arab in the Old City and is demanding tens of thousands of shekels in compensation.

Four years ago, a Jewish boy was attacked by an Arab who hit him on the head and threw off his Kippah in the Old City of Jerusalem. The Arab was convicted of the crime of assault and was sentenced to a suspended sentence and compensation of NIS 1,000.

Now the boy's family has filed a civil lawsuit against the attacker for NIS 30,000. Attorney Haim Bleicher expressed his condolences: "The Islamic terrorist operatives are looking for every opportunity to harm and try to make our lives miserable in the Land of Israel and in Jerusalem in particular."

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Menashe Yado from the Honenu organization.

The attacker knocked the child's Kippah to the ground

The indictment describes the attack on the Jewish boy, then only 5 years old: "On September 25, 2019, the complainant was walking on Beit Chabad Street near the Nablus Gate with his minor son.

The defendant noticed the complainant and his children, approached them approached the minor. Later, the defendant grabbed the minor's head and threw his kippah on the ground."

Attorney Haim Bleicher, Director of the Hate Crime Victims Department of the Honenu Organization, said: "Islamic terrorist activists are looking for every opportunity to harm and try to make our lives miserable in the Land of Israel and in Jerusalem in particular by harming and humiliating children who have done no harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the suspect has not been prosecuted at the criminal level. The Hate Crime Department of Honenu is working to collect the full damages from the suspect for his criminal acts and to take part in the eradication of those daily acts of terrorism."