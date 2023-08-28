The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Crime in Israel

'Jake Segal' arrest extended as more women testify to rabbi's deceit

A total of 18 women have claimed that they had fallen victim to Paryzer under similar circumstances.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 13:12
"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

The arrest of Rabbi Yosef Paryzer, who was detained under suspicion of engaging in sexual intercourse with multiple women through deceit about his identity, was extended by seven days by order of the Jerusalem Magistrate Court on Monday.

Since his initial arrest last Tuesday, police had collected an additional 13 testimonies of women claiming to have been deceived by Paryzer into romantic and sexual relationships. The fraud unit conducting the investigation felt that it needed more time to collect information about the case.

A total of 18 women have claimed that they had fallen victim to Paryzer under similar circumstances.

Several of rabbi's victims refused to testify

The American citizen had concealed that he was a married father of two, and made promises of long-term relationships, marriage, and the starting of families. He dated several of the women at the same time, over the course of 10 months. The longest relationship he maintained lasted several years.

A source close to the case told The Jerusalem Post that several of the women Paryzer had dated didn't want to testify, and wanted to move on with their lives.

Yeshivat Ohr Yerushalayim, where ''Jack Segal'' once worked. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Yeshivat Ohr Yerushalayim, where ''Jack Segal'' once worked. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Paryzer told many of the women that his name was Jake Segal, a single immigrant who trained seeing-eye dogs for a living. He met the women through dating applications.

The 34-year-old was reportedly fired from his position at an Anglo-centric yeshiva in Jerusalem soon after his actions came to light. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by