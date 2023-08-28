'Jake Segal' arrest extended as more women testify to rabbi's deceit

The arrest of Rabbi Yosef Paryzer, who was detained under suspicion of engaging in sexual intercourse with multiple women through deceit about his identity, was extended by seven days by order of the Jerusalem Magistrate Court on Monday.

Since his initial arrest last Tuesday, police had collected an additional 13 testimonies of women claiming to have been deceived by Paryzer into romantic and sexual relationships. The fraud unit conducting the investigation felt that it needed more time to collect information about the case.

A total of 18 women have claimed that they had fallen victim to Paryzer under similar circumstances.

Several of rabbi's victims refused to testify

The American citizen had concealed that he was a married father of two, and made promises of long-term relationships, marriage, and the starting of families. He dated several of the women at the same time, over the course of 10 months. The longest relationship he maintained lasted several years.

A source close to the case told The Jerusalem Post that several of the women Paryzer had dated didn't want to testify, and wanted to move on with their lives.

Paryzer told many of the women that his name was Jake Segal, a single immigrant who trained seeing-eye dogs for a living. He met the women through dating applications.

The 34-year-old was reportedly fired from his position at an Anglo-centric yeshiva in Jerusalem soon after his actions came to light.