WATCH: Israeli teen launches RPG into the air, arrested by police

According to initial police suspicion, the RPG was fired as part of an ongoing dispute between two gangs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 11:45
A soldier is seen with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
A soldier is seen with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG)
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

Israel Police is probing a 19-year-old Israeli from the northern Bedouin town of Tuba-Zanghariya on suspicion he launched a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) as a warning shot to criminal gangs in the area.

Local residents reported that the RPG launch, which took place last week, rocked the nearby area to a "shocking degree."

Footage of the launch surfaced on social media earlier this week.

Following the video's circulation in Israeli media, Israel Police investigators from its northern district began a probe and detained the young teen, who is suspected to have also been involved in criminal activities.

According to initial police suspicion, the RPG was fired as part of an ongoing dispute between two gangs, with the launch coming as a warning shot to the other group in the area.

Police operation in Tuba-Zanghariya and surrounding towns to combat offenses related to protection rackets and arson. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN) Police operation in Tuba-Zanghariya and surrounding towns to combat offenses related to protection rackets and arson. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Ongoing crime in Israel's northern towns

In May, Israel Police arrested 14 suspects in a large-scale arrest operation in Tuba-Zanghariya and surrounding towns in the Galilee.

They raided a number of targets in Tuba-Zanghariya, where they arrested 10 people suspected of arson, assault of a guard and more, in order to force business owners to pay protection disguised as guard services.



