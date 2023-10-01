Israeli prison guard was sexually assaulted by jailed terrorist, lawyer says

Contrary to earlier reports, the guard's lawyer said that the terrorist had threatened to "hurt her and her family, and to ruin her life."

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2023 12:23
A guard opens a door inside a prison that holds foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A guard opens a door inside a prison that holds foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020.
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

The prison guard conscript who was reported to had intimate relations with a terrorist inmate did not have a consensual relationship with the prisoner and was threatened into allowing abuse, her legal representative Yair Ochayon told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday morning.

Contrary to Israeli media reports that surfaced Friday that the conscript had admitted to a consensual relationship to investigators, Ochayon said that the terrorist had threatened to "hurt her and her family, and to ruin her life." 

He said that she had been consistent in her testimony, and had also explained about the threats to investigators.

View of the Gilboa Prison December 5, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
View of the Gilboa Prison December 5, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israeli prison guard is a victim, lawyer asserts

The terrorist had assaulted the woman, but they did not have sexual relations, he clarified. The guard was a victim, and she was not under house arrest.

IDF sources noted that the woman was not a soldier as some outlets had reported, but a conscript serving with the Israel Prison Service.



