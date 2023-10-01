The prison guard conscript who was reported to had intimate relations with a terrorist inmate did not have a consensual relationship with the prisoner and was threatened into allowing abuse, her legal representative Yair Ochayon told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday morning.

Contrary to Israeli media reports that surfaced Friday that the conscript had admitted to a consensual relationship to investigators, Ochayon said that the terrorist had threatened to "hurt her and her family, and to ruin her life."

He said that she had been consistent in her testimony, and had also explained about the threats to investigators.

View of the Gilboa Prison December 5, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israeli prison guard is a victim, lawyer asserts

The terrorist had assaulted the woman, but they did not have sexual relations, he clarified. The guard was a victim, and she was not under house arrest.

IDF sources noted that the woman was not a soldier as some outlets had reported, but a conscript serving with the Israel Prison Service.