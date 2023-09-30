Terrorist killed after attacking IDF checkpost near Psagot

IDF soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man who threw Molotov cocktails at a military checkpost near the town of Psagot near the city of Ramallah on Friday night.

The checkpost came under attack shortly after 10 p.m. when two men began throwing Molotov cocktails at the checkpost.

Following this, members of the 636th Nitzan Field Intelligence Unit identified and fired on the two suspects.

Both were shot and evacuated for medical treatment with one in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and the other in light condition with wounds to his lower limbs.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced later that the man in serious condition had died of his wounds and that his body was being held in Israel. Palestinian stone throwers clash with Israeli soldiers at Al-Biereh town neighboring the Israeli settlement of Psagot, near Ramallah, West Bank, November 6, 2015. (credit: FLASH90)

No damage to property or to Israeli forces was reported.

The Palestinian authorities named the man as Muhammad Jibril Romana, a resident of the al-Amari refugee camp not far from Psagot.

After the announcement of his death, young people were reported to be marching to the refugee camp in protest of Romana's death.

Hamas claimed him as a member of the organization in an announcement on Friday night, according to Reuters.

Attack in Meirav

At the same time as the firebombing in Psagot shots were fired at Kibbutz Meirav on the slopes of Gilboa in the North.

The IDF carried out a search of the area and found backpacks nearby to the village of Jalbon, which sits just across the the Green Line from Meirav.

The IDF announced on Thursday that there would be a general closure of all crossings in the West Bank during the Sukkot weekend, with closure beginning Friday at midnight and lasting until Midnight on Saturday.