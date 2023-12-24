Two Israelis were indicted on Sunday for their involvement in the theft of five vehicles owned by victims of the October 7 massacre and southern Israel families forced to evacuate from their homes, Israeli media reported.

The two, residents of Holon and the central moshav of Bareket, operated under the guise of being volunteers aiding soldiers and displaced civilians. According to the indictment, the two partook in a volunteering program that included transferring equipment from the evacuated border towns.

As part of the program, the suspects were also involved in the towing of vehicles owned by both displaced civilians and Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Israelis stole vehicles from ravaged southern Kibbutz

As per the police indictment, they are accused of attempting to steal vehicles left in Kibbutz Be'eri and move them beyond the Green Line into the West Bank using a truck owned by one of the suspects, an owner of a towing company.

The two, in their 30s and 40s, respectively, were arrested in late November by Israel Police and Border Police forces, with their arrest extended until the completion of legal proceedings against them. Israeli soldiers around the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel. October 25, 2023 (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Israeli crimes amid war

A similar case was reported in late October when a Beersheba man was arrested by police in connection to the theft of a caravan left in the parking lot of the Re'im music festival massacre site.

The man allegedly arrived at the scene of the party near Re'im, a closed military zone, on October 11, asking army personnel if he could help in locating bodies.

The suspect, in his 40s, had parked the trailer near a business belonging to him and stolen various documents and $10,000 used by the party's production team. The suspect, in his 40s, parked the trailer near the offices of his business. He was also accused of stealing various documents and $10,000 used by the party's production team.