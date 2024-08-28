In four separate criminal incidents in an evening: One killed, eight wounded

In four separate criminal incidents on Tuesday evening, one individual was killed, and eight were wounded, Israel Police reported.

In Yarka, a man was shot, and police later confirmed his death. The man, Roni Abu Hamda, 30, was the 151st Arab citizen of Israel to have been killed since the beginning of 2024 in circumstances related to violence and crime, the Abraham Initiatives reported.

In another incident, a woman in her 50s was wounded by a shrapnel grenade explosion in Daliat al-Carmel. She was evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus for treatment and was reported to be in serious condition, Israel Police reported, citing medical sources.

Nesher police station officers have launched an investigation into this incident.

Both Yarka and Daliat al-Carmel are cities with Druze majorities. Israeli Druze wave their community's flags during a demonstration in Yarka, June 14, 2015. (credit: JALAA MAREY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Crime in the center

Furthermore, in Ramla, six were wounded, five lightly and one moderately, after a grenade was thrown at a business in the city, N12 reported, citing the police. Those who were wounded were evacuated to Shamir Medical Center.

Earlier, a man was seriously wounded on Ben Gurion Street in Bat Yam in a shooting attack, Israel Police reported. The 46-year-old man was evacuated to Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

Tel Aviv District police officers have launched an investigation and have begun efforts to locate those involved, they said in a statement.